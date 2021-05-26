newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Commentary: Biden: Sanctioning Russian Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Would Be ‘Counterproductive’

By Andrew Thornebrooke, The Western Journal
IJR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden doubled down this week on confirming his image as a clueless party insider with exactly zero incentive to stand up for the American people and their allies. Biden defended his decision to not pursue sanctions against the companies responsible for the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, which will...

Joe Biden
Ted Cruz
Russia
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Biden Took Campaign Donations From Russia Lobbyist

Joe Biden received $4,000 in campaign donations from a lobbyist with Russian ties in October 2020, violating his own promise not to take money from lobbyists and raising eyebrows about the timing of the donation. The gift, from McLarty Associates managing partner Richard Burt, came just months before Biden declined to sanction a company connected to those for which Burt lobbies, which is building a controversial oil pipeline between Russia and Germany and whose CEO is a close ally of Vladimir Putin. The State Department has said the company, Nord Stream 2, is engaging in sanctionable activities but has not enforced those sanctions, citing U.S. national interests. (Burt is lobbying for five energy companies working on the project, according to his disclosures.) FEC records show Burt also donated $10,000 to left-wing political action committee Unite The County in March 2020. The DNC said it returned the donations after the New York Post reached out for comment.
Presidential Electionthepatriotjournal.com

Joe Biden’s Russia Ties Just Slipped Out – Report Claims Russian Pipeline Lobbyist Donated To Joe’s Campaign

For years, Democrats questioned President Donald Trump’s alleged connections to Russia. This was an accusation that never seemed to disappear entirely during Trump’s term. However, now people are starting to wonder: does current POTUS Joe Biden have a hand in Russian affairs? The most recent pipeline issue has caused Republicans to ask some tough questions.
Posted by
Axios

Biden administration sends muddled message on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The State Department on Wednesday waived sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Nord Stream 2, a move widely interpreted as a signal that the U.S. will not stand in the way of the Russia-to-Germany pipeline's completion. Yes, but: State Department officials told reporters that by...
Presidential Electionrandrlife.co.uk

United States of America. Media: Joe Biden received money from Russian lobbying group Nord Stream 2

According to the New York newspaper, 4,000 dollars was made in October 2020 by Richard Burt, partner at McLarty Associates and former US ambassador to Germany during Ronald Reagan’s Republican administration. In March of the same year, he spent 10 thousand. Dollars to the District Political Action Committee, “Unite The County.” The NYPD cites data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
Presidential Electionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Putin after Biden calls him a murderer: “Whoever says so is”

Tension grows between the United States and Russia. If after Joe Biden tildara “murderer” to Vladimir Putin the Russians reacted by calling their ambassador to the US for consultations, now the Russian president has reacted personally by attacking his US counterpart with the same qualifier: “He who says it is.”