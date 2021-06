RMP LLP of Springdale has expanded its Little Rock office by hiring an energy attorney with more than 10 years of experience. Attorney Adam Flock joined RMP as a partner on June 1 after spending more than a decade in legal roles at two of the country’s largest energy companies. Flock recently served as senior tax counsel for Sempra Energy, a Fortune 500 company in San Diego, where he advised on mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings and project development, including the development, operation and divestment of utility-scale wind and solar projects. He also worked as tax counsel for BP America Inc. in Houston.