Small Business

SBA begins sending notice of grant awards for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program

By Caitlin Huston
broadwaynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Small Business Administration began sending notices of awards Wednesday to approved applicants for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Funds have not yet been distributed, but are expected to go out shortly after confirmation of the award by the applicants. The news comes after weeks of delays and technical issues within the application process, as theater owners and producers, as well as independent venues apply for grants of up to $10 million.

broadwaynews.com
