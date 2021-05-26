UCLA Spring Showcase Primer

No one questions that the UCLA defense made distinct improvements last year over the previous two years of the Chip Kelly era. With Jerry Azzinaro at the helm of the defense, the Bruins ranked near the bottom in the country in most defensive statistical categories in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, the Bruins moved up to 69th in the country in total defense. Not a landmark accomplishment but improvement, none the less. There were other notable upgrades as well. But one place where they did not improve was passing defense. The Bruins ranked 114th in the country in passing yards given up per game. That’s 114th out of 127. Going into a program defining season like 2021, that means there is pressure on UCLA’s defensive secondary.