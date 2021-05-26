newsbreak-logo
College Sports

UCLA Spring Showcase Primer

By Mike Regalado
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UCLA Spring Showcase is finally upon us. Here is how you can you can watch. **The event is not open to the public and no onlookers will be allowed to watch from Lot 8.**. Go HERE for the Bruin Report Online Spring Practice Central which includes coach/player interviews, practice reports. podcasts, and analysis.

