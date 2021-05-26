Anti-transgender legislation reignites classroom hardships for trans students
(NEW YORK) — Esmée Silverman, an openly transgender senior in Massachusetts, says her high school experience “had a lot of its ups and downs … mostly downs.”. Silverman, 19, came out to her close friends and family in her freshman year amid the Trump administration’s rollback of protections for the transgender community. Then-President Donald Trump rescinded protections that allowed transgender students to use restrooms that matched their gender identity and placed a ban on transgender troops in the military. She said these laws furthered anti-trans sentiment among her peers, and the pressures from the national political climate have made life as a young transgender teen harder.southernillinoisnow.com