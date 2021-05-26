Tony Awards announce fall broadcast on Paramount+, Broadway special on CBS

The Tony Awards always have two jobs in one. They’re a sales pitch to the world, on the one night that Broadway gets to take over a major television network. And they’re a chance for insiders, whether theatre-makers or theatre lovers, to come together as an odd little community and hand out awards. In recent years, those two things have battled for space, with less starry categories shunted to the pre-show. This year, they split in twain, the first two hours streaming on Paramount+ and the later two airing on CBS. If you could figure out how to navigate the channel change, it made a kind of sense. The seventy-fourth annual Tony Awards were held under the most unusual circumstances of the show’s history, after the pandemic shut down Broadway for a year and a half. The nominations, announced a full eleven months ago, honored a truncated season that ran from late April, 2019, through February, 2020. Since then, stages have been dark, actors and crews have been largely out of work, and the devastated industry has faced a racial reckoning. Now that theatres are lighting up again—less a triumphant return than an ambivalent one, thanks to the Delta variant—Broadway has a pressing need to hawk its wares. But the theatre world also needed the occasion to regroup, to process the trauma of the past eighteen months, and to remember what was playing on Broadway in the ancient year of 2019.

