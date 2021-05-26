CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Tony Awards announce fall broadcast on Paramount+, Broadway special on CBS

By Caitlin Huston
broadwaynews.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe 2019-2020 Tony Awards will take place Sept. 26, 2021, in a two-part event airing across different CBS platforms. A presentation of awards will air at 7 p.m. EST Sept 26. on Paramount+, the newly rebranded streaming platform owned by ViacomCBS. At 9 p.m. EST, CBS will air a special entitled “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” which will feature performances from the Tony-nominated Best Musicals and a live presentation of the Tony Awards for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

broadwaynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Tony Awards Make Comeback as Nominees Discuss a Changed Broadway

With all the uncertainty around Broadway right now, one thing’s for sure: The Tony Awards this year will be unlike any other. The 2021 ceremony comes just as Broadway has begun its recovery from the extended, unprecedented shutdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with theaters across midtown incorporating new safety protocols while keeping a wary eye on variants and breakthrough infections. Held at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre rather than the usual Radio City Music Hall, the show on Sept. 26 will be split into two parts, with the first half streamed on Paramount Plus and a second part, conceived as a splashy showcase for Broadway’s overall return, getting a network spotlight on CBS.
PERFORMING ARTS
cititour.com

Star-Filled Tony Awards TV Special to Air on September 26

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!,” a celebration of the return of Broadway shows, will air on Sunday, September 26 on CBS from 9pm-11pm. Hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr, this unprecedent event will feature superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy of live theatre. Among the stars who will appear are Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Tony Awards Take On New Meaning As Broadway Stages Big Comeback

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” will resume performances Friday, and one of the show’s actors is already celebrating a big win ahead of this weekend’s Tony Awards. The long delayed ceremony will be followed by a special concert to honor the community’s comeback. By now, you ought to know Broadway’s long intermission is over. With shows finally reopening after the pandemic pause, the Tony Awards are honoring performances from last season. “Jagged Little Pill,” featuring music from Alanis Morissette is up for 15 awards. “I can’t believe these songs have taken on new life in a way that has expanded what I...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Tveit
Mercury News

TV this week: Tony Awards celebrate the return of Broadway

Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. WATCH THIS: “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! — “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr. hosts a lively concert special celebrating the joys of live theater and the reopening of Broadway. Among the stars appearing at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre and performing stage musical classics are Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera and more. The special follows a live-steam presentation of the “74th Annual Tony Awards,” honoring the top shows and performances of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was halted by the pandemic. “Broadway’s Back!” (9 p.m. Sunday, CBS); “Tony Awards” (4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Sunday, Paramount+).
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Broadway's Best: 25 Tony Awards Record Holders

The 74th annual Tony Awards will stream on Sunday, more than 15 months after they were originally scheduled to air. Broadway lovers have had to be extraordinarily patient over the endless months of COVID, but that patience will be rewarded on Sunday (Sept. 26) with a four-hour block of Tony-related programming.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Tony Awards Review: Broadway Teaches TV A Lesson With Livestream-Broadcast Hybrid

Broadway, you might have heard, is back, and, miracle of miracles, it seems to have figured out how to present a truly excellent television awards show. Splitting the traditional three hours into four and somehow coming up with the right math, Tony organizers, Paramount+ and CBS presented a two-hour livestreamed 74th Annual Tony Awards and, immediately following, the two-hour broadcast concert special The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!. The approach worked remarkably well. The no-nonsense presentation of award announcements and acceptance speeches was followed by a lively special that impressively showcased contemporary Broadway musicals on their home turfs and classic reunions that...
MOVIES
cititour.com

Tony Awards and "Broadway Back" to Air on September 26

“The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!,” a celebration of the return of Broadway shows to be hosted by Leslie Odom, Jr., will air on Sunday, September 26 on CBS from 9pm-11pm. The presentation of majority of the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards, to be hosted by Audra McDonald, will stream live exclusively from 7pm-9m on the Paramount+ network.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Broadway Theater#Awards Ceremony#Paramount#Radio City Music Hall#Best Musical#Moulin Rouge#The Broadway League#The American Theatre Wing#The Tony Awards#Showtime
Variety

As CBS and Paramount Plus Expand and Split This Year’s Tony Awards, Execs and Producers Explain Why

As the Tony Awards return Sunday for the first time in more than two years, CBS and White Cherry Entertainment’s Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss faced a challenging task: How to hand out awards, celebrate the best in recent theater and — perhaps most crucially — hammer home the fact that Broadway is back and open for business. One result: Taking advantage of multiple platforms in the ViacomCBS universe by expanding the show to four hours (from its normal three hours on CBS) — but splitting time between Paramount Plus and CBS. Dubbed “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back,” the show...
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

How to watch 2021 Tony Awards, “Broadway’s Back!” special: Free online streaming options (9/26/21)

Honoring the top performances from Broadway, the 2021 Tony Awards return tonight, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. and will stream live exclusively on Paramount+ and hosted by Audra McDonald. Immediately following the show, watch “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. live at 9 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The concert special includes stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt, Bebe Neuwirth and Idina Menzel. In addition to live performances, the 9 p.m. special will also be the venue to announce three of the main awards for the year: Best Play, Best Revival and Best Musical.
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Broadway Gears Up For Its Biggest Night, The Tony Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The celebration of Broadway culminates Sunday with the 74th annual Tony Awards. Broadway’s biggest night was delayed more than a year because of the pandemic. Police: Man Stabbed In Head With Machete After Argument At Walmart In Kearny, N.J. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, the long-delayed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1045wjjk.com

The Curtain Is Once Again Rising On Broadway For Tony Awards

Jazz Hands!! The curtain is once again rising on Broadway! This Sunday, the 74th annual Tony Awards are set to celebrate the work of 2019 and 2020 before the pandemic caused Broadway to go dark, and after over a year of time to prepare, this show is sure to be an unforgettable one.
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The New Yorker

The Tony Awards Are Telling You Broadway’s Not Going

The Tony Awards always have two jobs in one. They’re a sales pitch to the world, on the one night that Broadway gets to take over a major television network. And they’re a chance for insiders, whether theatre-makers or theatre lovers, to come together as an odd little community and hand out awards. In recent years, those two things have battled for space, with less starry categories shunted to the pre-show. This year, they split in twain, the first two hours streaming on Paramount+ and the later two airing on CBS. If you could figure out how to navigate the channel change, it made a kind of sense. The seventy-fourth annual Tony Awards were held under the most unusual circumstances of the show’s history, after the pandemic shut down Broadway for a year and a half. The nominations, announced a full eleven months ago, honored a truncated season that ran from late April, 2019, through February, 2020. Since then, stages have been dark, actors and crews have been largely out of work, and the devastated industry has faced a racial reckoning. Now that theatres are lighting up again—less a triumphant return than an ambivalent one, thanks to the Delta variant—Broadway has a pressing need to hawk its wares. But the theatre world also needed the occasion to regroup, to process the trauma of the past eighteen months, and to remember what was playing on Broadway in the ancient year of 2019.
ENTERTAINMENT
UC Daily Campus

Tony Awards 2021: Broadway’s long-awaited family reunion

The Tony Awards, the fourth leg of the EGOT, the final bow of the award season, usually airs in June at Radio City Music Hall in Midtown Manhattan. While the television, film and music industries have been able to create new content and recognize its brightest stars amidst the global pandemic, the bright lights of Broadway have been off for more than a year, leaving its greatest talent in the dark as well.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Celebrate the 2021 Tony Awards With Broadway-Inspired Merchandise From 9 Shows

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Broadway is back! As the Great White Way reopens, the community will continue to celebrate the return to the stage with the 2021 Tony Awards and special concert event on Sunday. This year’s awards will honor shows from the 2019–2020 season—including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Sea Wall / A Life, Slave Play, Jagged Little Pill, and more, with Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress Audra McDonald as host. Immediately following the ceremony on CBS, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will host a two-hour “Return to Broadway” concert event titled “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”, celebrating the best musicals as shows reopen following more than a year of dimmed lights due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
siriusxm.com

Celebrate the 74th Tony Awards with live coverage & fan calls on On Broadway

Drumroll, please … the Tony Awards are officially back after a 15-month hiatus, and On Broadway (Ch. 72) is here to make sure theater lovers don’t miss a second of the excitement. Celebrate your favorite stars of the stage, show tunes, and more of the 2019/2020 season during a special live broadcast on September 26 at 7pm ET.
ENTERTAINMENT
arcamax.com

Why a weirdly concocted Tony Awards was the booster shot Broadway needed

The long-postponed Tony Awards were presented on Sunday night to recognize the best of a Broadway season that was cut short when COVID-19 forced theaters to close in March last year. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" dominated the night, winning 10 awards, including awards for director (Alex Timbers) and best musical....
THEATER & DANCE
broadwaynews.com

‘Slave Play’ announces Broadway return this fall

“Slave Play” will return to Broadway this fall for an eight-week engagement. The news, announced by playwright Jeremy O. Harris early Monday at a party for the production, followed a Tony Awards ceremony that shut out the play from all of its 12 nominations. “Slave Play,” directed by Robert O’Hara, originally ran at Broadway’s Golden Theatre from September 2019 to January 2020.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy