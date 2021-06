Birds are nesting, trails are open and classes resume at the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge.It's nearly June and we're about half way through the year. Fortunately, the year is looking much brighter than last year at this time. It's a good month to come to the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge to see what's happening in nature or just have a "nature break." If you walk or sit quietly and listen to the sounds around you, you may spot a nest with baby birds calling for food. Canada geese, mallards, wood ducks, cinnamon teal and, occasionally, hooded mergansers may...