Michigan has reached the first reopening milestone in the state's MI Vacc to Normal plan, surpassing the 55 percent vaccination rate Monday for individuals 16 and older. That benchmark will trigger the loosening of in-person work restrictions in two weeks. While employers are currently required to have staff work remotely if they can feasibly do so, the state anticipates lifting that rule on May 24. The next milestone would be the 60 percent vaccination threshold; when that rate is reached, capacity at sports stadiums, banquet halls, conference centers, and funeral homes will increase to 25 percent and gyms to 50 percent. Curfews will also be lifted at bars and restaurants.