Local sports round-up

fordcountyrecord.com
 5 days ago

- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Hoopeston Area 5. The visiting Blue Devils (6-4-1) scored in all but one of these seven Vermilion Valley Conference innings versus the Cornjerkers (2-10), collecting a win behind the power. Rance Bryant slashed a home run, walked thrice, drove in five runs and scored six times for BHRA, and teammate Brody Sexton also collected five RBI on three hits. The Blue Devils drew 13 walks as a team, and both Tuff Elson and Anthony Jordan drove in two runs. Derek Drayer’s two RBI led Hoopeston Area’s offense.

