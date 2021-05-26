newsbreak-logo
Cass Health Nursing & Health Care Career Scholarships awarded

kjan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC, IA – Officials with the Cass County Health System report Kate Nachtman has been awarded the first Cass Health Nursing Careers Scholarship. Kate is currently a nurse at Cass Health and is pursuing her Masters of Science in Nursing at Nebraska Wesleyan University. And, Sadie Schultes has been awarded the 2021 Health Care Careers Scholarship. Sadie is a graduate of Exira-EHK High School and will be pursuing a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree this fall at Creighton University.

www.kjan.com
