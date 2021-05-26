Cancel
RiskStream proves need for blockchain in sharing death data for life insurance

By Ledger Insights
ledgerinsights.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Institutes RiskStream Collaborative ran a study to prove whether its Mortality Monitor is a viable insurance blockchain use case. The purpose is for insurers is to share their information about a policyholder’s death with other insurers. A key aim of the enterprise blockchain solution would be to lower costs in the Life and Annuity sector and achieve a faster payout on death. RiskStream has more than 40 carriers in its blockchain consortium.

