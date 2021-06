(WHAM) - The town of Irondequoit is beginning the process to create a community park on the site of the former Department of Public Works campus. Town Supervisor Dave Seeley said there is approximately $2 million budgeted to turn the 7-acre site into a community park. Some of the federal CARES Act money, as well as a state grant, will be used to help pay for the transformation. No bond money is slated to be used for the project.