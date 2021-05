DALLAS — A vast number of Texans are poised to return to pre-pandemic lifestyles thanks to new guidance issued this week by federal health officials about masks. In a striking signal that the country is one step closer to returning to normalcy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear face masks or social distance at gatherings of any size. Kids 12 and older are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot and there is increased evidence of the vaccines’ effectiveness in preventing infection and transmission of the disease.