Brady Talks Trash to ‘Jeopardy! Host’ Rodgers Ahead of Golf Match

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Including last year’s NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady will forever have bragging rights over Aaron Rodgers.

Brady didn’t let Rodgers forget that on Wednesday following Turner Sports’ announcement it will be PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Brady vs. U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers in the latest The Match.

Just check out Brady’s Instagram post. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, called Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP and one-time champion, merely a “Jeopardy!” host.

Brady continued to pour it on on Twitter.

For the record, Rodgers and DeChambeau are favored to win.

From the press release:

TNT will exclusively televise the event, to be held Tuesday, July 6, with live coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET from picturesque Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. In addition to live televised coverage, interactive social and digital content will be available on Bleacher Report and House of Highlights leading up to and during the event.

With a focus on the importance of supporting community, Capital One’s The Match will include donations made to Feeding America, among additional charitable beneficiaries.

Live event coverage airing on TNT will once again feature unprecedented access with all players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators. More information on the live production, including the commentator team, will be shared leading up to the event.

The competition format will be modified alternate shot match play with six-time major champion Mickelson reuniting with seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP Brady against first-time participants in DeChambeau, the PGA Tour’s current FedEx Cup leader, and Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion.

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

State
Montana State
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
