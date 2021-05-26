Sen. Coons, colleagues continue fight against ALS, neurodegenerative diseases
ACT for ALS Act endorsed by I AM ALS, ALS Association and Muscular Dystrophy Association. WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), co-chair of the Senate ALS Caucus, and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), along with U.S. Representatives Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) and Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) reintroduced the bipartisan, bicameral Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS). This legislation would create the infrastructure necessary to fund early access to promising investigational therapies for patients suffering from fast-progressing rare neurodegenerative and terminal diseases, like ALS.www.witn22.org