Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Coons, colleagues continue fight against ALS, neurodegenerative diseases

witn22.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACT for ALS Act endorsed by I AM ALS, ALS Association and Muscular Dystrophy Association. WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), co-chair of the Senate ALS Caucus, and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), along with U.S. Representatives Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) and Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) reintroduced the bipartisan, bicameral Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS). This legislation would create the infrastructure necessary to fund early access to promising investigational therapies for patients suffering from fast-progressing rare neurodegenerative and terminal diseases, like ALS.

www.witn22.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Chris Coons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Senate#Americans#Hhs#Nih#The Senate Help Committee#The Als Association#Congressional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Colleagues in Bipartisan Legislation Highlighting Cuban Regime Human Rights Violations, Honoring Dissident Oswaldo Payá

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today introduced legislation with Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to rename the street outside the Cuban Embassy in Washington D.C. “Oswaldo Payá Way,” to call out the oppression of the Cuban regime and highlight the cause of dissident Oswaldo Payá.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Delaware Business Times

Sens. Coons, Blunt introduce bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the scientific community

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) introduced a bipartisan bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to honor the contributions of all of those whose efforts led to the successful development of lifesaving vaccines to combat COVID-19. The bill commends these professionals for their tireless efforts, which beat typical vaccine development timeframes, and for their broader impact on the health and well-being of society and for the benefit of people around the world. The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor that Congress can bestow. It is awarded to those who have performed an achievement that has had an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized in the recipient’s field for years to come.
Congress & CourtsKFOR

Republicans block Democratic voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a 50-50 vote, the Democratic voting rights bill failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday. “It is not a Republican concern or a Democratic concern, it is an American concern,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. Senate Democrats needed 10 Republicans to jump on board with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

European politics offers a filibuster warning

Sen. Joe Manchin, the only statewide elected Democrat in West Virginia, has been called an "upholder of white supremacy" and has been compared to segregationists for his refusal to abolish the filibuster. Along with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Manchin is confronted by reporters about his support of the filibuster on...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Surgeon General ‘Extremely Concerned’ Biden Declaring Victory On Vaccinations Despite ‘Horrific’ Disparities

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he’s “extremely concerned” the Biden administration is celebrating its successes on vaccinations without adequately addressing major racial and geographic disparities. Key Facts. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, Adams commented on...
Congress & Courtssrnnews.com

GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a united wall of Republican opposition. The bill would touch on virtually every aspect of how elections are conducted, striking down voter integrity laws, while claiming to curb the influence of money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Republicans pulled a bait-and-switch on voting rights. Democrats can’t let them do it on infrastructure.

In March, the House passed the voting rights bill known as the For the People Act. Since then, it has languished in the Senate, while Sen. Joe Manchin III (D.-W.Va.) insisted on finding 10 Republican votes for a filibuster-proof deal. GOP senators praised his fervor for compromise — only to turn around last week and come out united against his proposal. After weeks of hope that dedication to a bipartisan process would prove productive, Democrats have been left with nothing. As Congress turns to infrastructure, they can’t let the same farce play out again.
Congress & CourtsWVNews

U.S. Sen. Capito, of West Virginia, to vote against For the People Act

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is continuing to voice her opposition to Senate Bill 1, also known as the For the People Act of 2021. The bill, which passed the House of Representatives on March 3 by a 220-to-210 vote, is expected to be taken up by the Senate next week, Capito said Thursday during a virtual press conference from her Capitol Hill office.