Sen. Coons, colleagues continue fight against ALS, neurodegenerative diseases

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) introduced a bipartisan bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal to honor the contributions of all of those whose efforts led to the successful development of lifesaving vaccines to combat COVID-19. The bill commends these professionals for their tireless efforts, which beat typical vaccine development timeframes, and for their broader impact on the health and well-being of society and for the benefit of people around the world. The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor that Congress can bestow. It is awarded to those who have performed an achievement that has had an impact on American history and culture that is likely to be recognized in the recipient’s field for years to come.