Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Judge Declares Mistrial in Murder Case Against Simone Biles Brother

By BridgetEE
Posted by 
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tevin Biles-Thomas the brother of Olympic gymnast, multi medalist, Simone Biles, was in serious trouble when he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault, along with one count of perjury for the fatal shooting, at an Airbnb rental property in Cleveland, Ohio on New Years eve 2018, that left three men dead. However an Ohio judge was forced to declare a mistrial in Biles-Thomas murder case.

praisecleveland.com
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
917
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Trial Lawyers#Ohio Shooting#Perjury#United States Army#Declares Mistrial#Biles Thomas Murder Case#Involuntary Manslaughter#Felonious Assault#Olympic Gymnast#Multiple Counts#Self Defense#Legal Paperwork#Men#New Years Eve#Multi Medalist#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

“Drake” from Nickelodeon’s ‘Drake and Josh’ Indicted in Court in Cleveland

One of the most well-known stars of children’s cable television is now facing charges right here in The Land. Jared Drake Bell, known for his role of “Drake Parker” on the Nickelodeon sitcom ‘Drake and Josh’ from 2004 until ’07, was “indicted by a grand jury in Cuyahoga County” on “charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.”
Washington StatePosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

5 Cops Charged With Killing Manuel Ellis, Who Said ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before Dying In Police Custody

Killed nearly three months before the world learned George Floyd‘s name, Manuel Ellis’ case finally moves forward. On Thursday, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his office filed felony charges against the officers. The Tacoma News Tribune reported that of the five officers with reported involvement in Ellis’ killing,...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Shaker Heights Native Wins Ohio’s 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery

Everybody that has gotten fully vaccinated was glued to the television to wait for lottery results to come on yesterday to see if they won $1 million dollars after being entered in a lottery that didn’t require you to go out to purchase a lottery ticket, you only had to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. If you were like me, your first reaction when you seen the name (Abbigail Bugenske) was ‘DANG!!’, then your next thought was where is Silverton? If you asked those questions you weren’t the winner, however Abbigail Bugenske was and she lives Silverton in Hamilton County near Cincinnati however it turns out Abbigail Bugenske is originally from Shaker Heights, graduating from the high school in 2016, which makes her our home girl.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

US Marshals offers reward for help finding wanted fugitive accused of killing two people sitting in their car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information which would lead to the capture of a wanted fugitive. Donta Dixon is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

New clue in murders of man, woman in Rocky River Reservation: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has turned an anonymous tip into a possible look at the killer in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest mysteries, the murders of Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge in the Cleveland Metroparks. Days ago, we revealed video never seen before. Now, we have...
Ohio Stateshorelinemedia.net

Ohio governor explains Vax-a-Million lottery

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he picked the state's new vaccine lottery prize of $1 million because it's a "magical" number that captures people's attention. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fb31e903314c47fc9a92ae304ed1661e.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.