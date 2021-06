It was Sunday evening that I arrived in Georgia. My friend, Wolf, had picked me up from Johnson City the night prior to bring me into Asheville. We began our day a bit behind schedule, sleeping in and deciding to go into town for a quick pint and lunch before departing for Amicalola State Park. There, I would finally begin my 6-month journey across the Appalachian Trail, and where other to start than via the approach trail, an 8 mile gradual ascent toward the southern terminus atop Springer Mountain?