Survival Horror ‘Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle’ Announced for PC and Consoles in New Trailer

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonardo Interactive announced they will publish the Invader Studios-developed survival horror, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, on PC and Consoles for a 2022 release. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a prequel to Daymare: 1998, which acted as a love letter to classic survival horror games. Players will discover the truth about the events of what happened in Keen Sight, a small town in Idaho where the first game took place. However, this requires a trip back to 1994.

