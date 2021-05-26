Survival Horror ‘Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle’ Announced for PC and Consoles in New Trailer
Leonardo Interactive announced they will publish the Invader Studios-developed survival horror, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, on PC and Consoles for a 2022 release. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a prequel to Daymare: 1998, which acted as a love letter to classic survival horror games. Players will discover the truth about the events of what happened in Keen Sight, a small town in Idaho where the first game took place. However, this requires a trip back to 1994.noisypixel.net