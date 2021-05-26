Survival Horror ‘Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle’ Announced for PC and Consoles in New Trailer

Funcom has officially released Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah this week on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, as well as on Xbox Game Pass. The game has been in Early Access for the longest time, but now the world of Conan has been fully released for you to dive into. Technically the full game has yet to be released on XGP, what players have right now is the base game, which can get them hyped up and involved with the continuity of the game. But if you happen to have an Xbox Series X/S, good news for you as the game has been optimized for both setups. You can check out more in the trailer down below.