newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Bennett provides updates from Springfield

fordcountyrecord.com
 4 days ago

For more than a year we have been living under executive orders issued by the Governor with very little input from legislators or local officials. I continue to believe that state law needs to be changed to require legislative input once a 30-day emergency declaration has expired, and I have sponsored legislation to do just that. Government by executive order over such an extended period of time is not how our system is supposed to work.

www.fordcountyrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Legislature#Balanced Budget#Executive Orders#Exelon#Michael Bennett#State Of Emergency#Cdc#Illinoisans#House#Senate#Census#Legislative Districts#Legislative Input#State Law#Legislators#Schools#Voting#Governor#Transit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois ends eviction moratorium

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday the state would end its yearlong eviction moratorium and offer billions of dollars in new rental relief for residents. Pritzker said that by August of this year, eviction limits brought on thanks to COVID-19 will be lifted, with new housing assistance programs to be put in place.
Illinois Stateillinoispolicy.org

Nearly all Illinois counties lost population in 2020

Census estimates tallied population decline in 98 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Only Los Angeles County lost more people than Cook County last year. Illinois’ population decline hasn’t just affected select areas of the state: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau estimates only four of the state’s 102 counties avoided losing people from July 2019-July 2020. One of those four avoided a loss by gaining one person.
Illinois Statewvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois loosens mask restrictions, now in line with CDC recommendations

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker issued a new executive order Monday that allows fully vaccinated residents to go without masks inside and outdoors. The updated rules for mask-wearing are nearly identical to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance, which was released Thursday. The CDC permits fully...
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Illinois StateKMOV

Illinois drops mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people, following CDC guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday. Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Illinois StatePosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Gov. Pritzker officially lifts Illinois mask mandate for vaccinated residents

Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially lifted his mask mandate for vaccinated Illinois residents on Monday, aligning with guidance issued last week by the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidance Thursday, saying that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing except where required by federal or state regulations.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Springfield, ILTelegraph

Three Riverbend communities getting sewer help

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director John Kim on Monday announced grant awards totaling $1 million in funding to assist unsewered communities with inadequate or nonexistent wastewater collection and treatment systems. The Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program will assist small and disadvantaged communities to develop project plans that...