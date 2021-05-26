Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea SEND BACK 800 unsold Champions League final tickets with fans not buying their £200 day-trip packages - after Man City owner Sheik Mansour paid for their supporters to travel to Porto for FREE

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea have returned over 800 unsold tickets for their Champions League final against Manchester City in Porto, with fans not buying the 'subsidised' £200 packages. Tickets on general sale have all sold out but Chelsea have struggled to get rid of the ones they held back as part of their charter package.

