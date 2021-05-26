Cancel
New Castle County, DE

Rockwood’s Ice Cream Festival returns June 26 with limited activities

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Castle, DE – New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, along with Department of Community Services General Manager Marcus Henry, announced the return of the County’s annual summer tradition, the Ice Cream Festival at Rockwood Park. The event will take place on Saturday June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be scaled down this year due to the pandemic. The event will include vendors from First State Flea, live music, and lots of ice cream. The event is FREE this year due to the limited onsite activities.

