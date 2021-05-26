City of Lubbock Offices to be Closed Monday in Observance of Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Offices and services with the City of Lubbock will make changes to their schedule for Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, May 31. Monday’s normally scheduled dumpster and cart collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on June 1. Thursday and Friday’s scheduled collections, June 3-4 will not be affected.