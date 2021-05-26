newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington Welcomes the Public’s Ideas for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds (ARP)

witn22.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmit ideas via email for the use of ARP funds at ARPideas@WilmingtonDE.gov or leave a comment at 302.576.2494. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said City government would like to hear from the public as to how the City should spend its American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. In March of this year, the federal government passed the ARP Act, which provides additional relief to address the continued effects of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses. Wilmington will receive $55.3 million in two tranches—$27 million now and the remainder of the money next year.

www.witn22.org
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Government
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Public Funds#State Funds#State Of Emergency#Federal Funds#Public Health##Covid#Powerpoint#H R 1319#American Rescue Plan Act#Arp Funds#Nonprofits#City Government#Federal Guidelines#Rescue#Submit Ideas#Businesses#Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
New Castle County, DEPosted by
Delaware Business Times

WILMAPCO releases videos highlighting transportation planning

NEWARK – Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO), the agency responsible for coordinating and prioritizing transportation investments in New Castle County, Delaware and Cecil County, Maryland has released the first two in a series of five public outreach videos. Developed in partnership with King Creative and funded through a Federal Highway Administration grant, the videos seek to explain transportation planning in a fun and easily understood way, and explain the importance of public participation in the transportation planning process.
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

Federal funds are available for Delaware restaurants hit hard by the pandemic

If you own a restaurant in Delaware whose profits were pulverized by the pandemic, help is available from the federal Small Business Administration. Since the $29,000,000,000.00 Restaurant Revitalization Program launched Monday, more than $60,000,000,000.00 worth of applications have come in, but not to worry, said Delaware SBA Director John Fleming.
Delaware StatePosted by
Delaware Business Times

Analysts add $429M to Delaware FY22 budget limit

DOVER – The state’s independent fiscal analysts continued their positive outlook for the coming months, despite the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, by raising Delaware’s budget limit for next fiscal year by $429.3 million on Monday to a total of more than $5.9 billion. Ever since the pandemic struck,...
Delaware Statebaytobaynews.com

Judiciary launches Delaware diversity project

DOVER — The Delaware judiciary announced Monday an initiative aimed at increasing diversity in the legal field. The Delaware Bench and Bar Diversity Project, launched in collaboration with the National Center for State Courts and AccessLex Institute, will be led by a committee composed of judicial officers, individuals and organizations working to build a more diverse Delaware bench and bar.
Wilmington, DEfirststateupdate.com

Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) Unveils Vision And Timeline For Riverfront East

Today, Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) publicly unveiled comprehensive plans for Riverfront East, an 86.3-acre development of mixed-use opportunity, representing the next major land and economic development initiative along the Christina River in Wilmington. Much like RDC’s work along the west side of the river, the $100 million Riverfront East project will breathe life back into spaces that have long sat idle and develop their potential to elevate quality of life and opportunity for the region. Residents and visitors of Riverfront East will enjoy a diverse offering of resources and services that support their desire to live, work and play to the fullest.
Newark, DENewark Post

Newark VFW holds abbreviated Memorial Day parade

VFW Post 475 held a brief Memorial Day parade down Main Street on Saturday, culminating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Academy Lawn war memorial. Participants included the VFW honor guard, Ladies Auxiliary, Young Marines of New Castle County, Korean War Veterans Association and Mayor Jerry Clifton. A handful of spectators waved flags, but the parade was not widely publicized in advance. Newark's larger, city-sponsored Memorial Day parade was canceled for the second year due to the pandemic.
Wilmington, DEdelawarepublic.org

Second riverfront development on horizon in Wilmington

The City of Wilmington is eyeing a second developed riverfront. Elected officials and leaders of the Riverfront Development Corporation gathered on the east bank of the Christina River in Wilmington Friday to unveil a master plan for a second riverfront project. The Riverfront Development Corporation proposes a $100 million transformation...
Wilmington, DEWDEL 1150AM

Wilmington City Council to fund grassroots anti-violence groups

City Council President Ernest 'Trippi' Congo II on Thursday, May 13, 2021, announced a series of micro-grants totaling 45-thousand dollars to organizations helping to combat violence in the Wilmington. "We have identified ten grassroots organizations that are located and work with our youth in the City that are already addressing...
Wilmington, DEwitn22.org

Lt. Governor Hall-Long to Vaccinate Delawareans Ages 12 and Older at The Warehouse in Wilmington

Lt. Governor will join Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, The WRK Group, and the Delaware National Medical Association for a Community Vaccination Event. WILMINGTON, Del. – Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, a public health nurse who has administered hundreds of vaccination shots to Delawareans, will join Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, the Delaware National Medical Association, and the Delaware Medical Reserve Corps for a COVID-19 Vaccinations Event at The Warehouse (teen center) from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Warehouse, a partner of The WRK Group, shares the collective mission to empower the community to reach its full potential by eliminating the barriers of structural racism and revolutionizing teen engagement.
Delaware StateWDEL 1150AM

Delaware officials unveil plans for Riverfront East, Wilmington's next upgrade

Big news regarding what officials have dubbed Riverfront East represent what Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki called a choice. "I'm fond of saying that cities either grow or they die, and I think this represents that choice that we took," Purzycki said to WDEL. "We're going to grow. We will continue to grow, and grow ourselves economically, culturally, and socially in every way we can."
Wilmington, DEUS News and World Report

Judge Voids Results of Longshoremen's Union Election

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has granted a request by the U.S. Department of Labor to void a union election held by a Delaware chapter of the International Longshoremen’s Association. The judge declared Thursday that the results of a May 2019 held by Local 1694 in Wilmington are...
Wilmington, DEbaytobaynews.com

Sean Dwyer joins Delaware Center for Justice

WILMINGTON — Sean Dwyer has joined the Delaware Center for Justice as the director of communications and engagement. Mr. Dwyer will act as the point person for media outreach and support the organization in narrative telling. “The COVID-19 pandemic has given DCJ a unique opportunity for our organization to look...
Delaware StateMiddletown Press

Delaware beach town says July 4 fireworks are on this year

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware city's popular fireworks display celebrating Independence Day is on this year, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the event being called off last year. The city of Rehoboth Beach announced Friday that its traditional fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 3, the...