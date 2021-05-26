Anti-Racism Film Sparks Discussion On Allyship, White Saviorism & America’s Original Sin

The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol in which domestic terrorists with Confederate flags and white nationalist symbols, has shaken America to its core. This is the moment to confront America’s racist past and present. Though we are not denying America’s achievement as the first constitutional democracy, we must also acknowledge that centuries of slavery and racist policies have not yet been resolved. Last year, after the tragic and publicized killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmadu Arbery and countless more, Americans began to reckon not only with police brutality but the glaring racial inequities in economic prosperity, interactions with the criminal justice system and access to the voting booth. Now, with COVID-19 disproportionately devastating the Black community, the systemic inequities are clear and people are motivated for change. We need to build on this momentum and pass sweeping legislative policies that uproot the deeply embedded racism in our country.