POTUS

The U.S. Can’t Afford to Punish Wealth With Taxes: Opinion

bloombergtax.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis critics and supporters agree: President Joe Biden’s tax plans are radical. He wants a substantial increase in U.S. public spending and means to pay for it by. on the rich, in particular by almost doubling the top tax rate on investment income. Unsurprisingly, the idea seems to be playing well in opinion polls. It would be odd if the promise to lift up the poor and middle class at the expense of the top 3% was unpopular. The question is whether it’s smart.

news.bloombergtax.com
Joe Biden
Newsweek

Steve Bannon Demands Higher Taxes on the Rich: 'You're Being Scammed'

Steve Bannon demanded that the U.S. increase taxes on the wealthiest Americans, arguing that the current situation is "absurd" and that the country is "being scammed" by multibillionaires. The ex–senior counselor to former President Donald Trump went on a rant against tax avoidance by the nation's wealthiest people during his...
Biden's American Jobs Plan can't afford to get any smaller

It's been a little over two months since President Joe Biden unveiled his American Jobs Plan. It was a $2.25 trillion proposal to shore up America's crumbling infrastructure while investing in critical areas like affordable housing and upgrading child care facilities. Since Biden's initial announcement, we've heard a little about...
When America’s richest men pay $0 in income tax, this is wealth supremacy

ProPublica’s bombshell report on America’s super-wealthy paying little or nothing in taxes reveals not only their humongous wealth but also how they’ve parlayed that wealth into political power to shrink their taxes to almost nothing. Jeff Bezos, the richest man in America, reportedly paid no federal income taxes in 2007...
Many wealthy Americans escape big income tax bills. Here's how they do it

Some of the world’s richest executives, including Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Elon Musk, pay little to no taxes compared to their wealth, according to a ProPublica report. The reason for relatively low taxes is how the affluent earn and pay levies on investment income. These findings offer...
Here's how much Americans in every wealth bracket would get, on average, from up to $50K of student debt forgiveness

During the 2020 presidential election, several candidates pledged their support for some form of student debt forgiveness — including President Joe Biden. Since his election, House and Senate Democrats have repeatedly urged Biden to "broadly" forgive up to $50,000 of federal debt through executive order, an approach that has become known as the "Warren-Schumer proposal." Biden has repeatedly pushed back against this plan and leaders of his own party, stating that he will only support up to $10,000 of debt forgiveness and that he would prefer Congress craft the legislation.
Could a 4th stimulus check still be on the table in 2021? Here's the scoop

What is the chance that Americans will see a fourth stimulus payment before the end of the year? On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the odds are somewhat unlikely, stating that President Joe Biden has already proposed "what he thinks is going to be the most effective for the short term" in getting the economy to move forward. Congress is still hammering out and negotiating the details of the next two stimulus packages.
Reuters

Warren Buffett is exhibit A to hike taxes on rich

It has long been suspected that the uber-rich use tax loopholes to reduce how much they pay Uncle Sam. A ProPublica report on Tuesday estimated how little Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and other billionaires pay to the Internal Revenue Service based on tax returns obtained by the nonprofit news site.
The case for and against a wealth tax

An investigation from ProPublica showed some of America's richest people have in some years paid zero income tax. Is this evidence that tech titans should pay a wealth tax? CNBC's Jon Fortt weighs both sides of the debate.
Biden heads to Europe with China on his mind

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
The Hill

Biden's confiscatory tax plans unleash class warfare

In his latest economic policy proposals, President Biden has laid out a wish list of tax increases to help pay for his administration’s proposed massive spending increases. His rhetoric, which accuses “corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans” of not paying their “fair share,” is a well-worn page from the class warfare playbook. Unfortunately, it perpetuates many misconceptions about the U.S. tax system and ignores the extreme negative effect that these tax hikes would have on investment, work and wages.
Opinion: Taxes paid by Americans

Congress and the President are working on an infrastructure bill that would increase federal taxes paid by business and individuals to pay for the increased spending they propose. How far can they go before the people reject the increase in taxes and how much federal debt can our country incur before we become bankrupt?