Kevin Clark death: School of Rock star dies aged 32 after being hit by car

Kevin Clark, best known for drumming in the film School of Rock , has died after a motorist hit him in Chicago.

According to TMZ , the professional drummer, who played Freddy Jones in the film, was riding his bicycle on the Northwest Side of Chicago early Wednesday (26 May) when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata.

He was 32.

Following the collision, Clark was rushed to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

His sister told TMZ that he had been riding his bike home at the time of the accident.

Police added that a 20-year-old woman had been driving the vehicle. She was not arrested, but was reportedly issued citations.

The 2003 comedy starring Jack Black was Clark’s only film credit. He reconnected with Black back in 2018 for a School of Rock reunion during a Tenacious D set in Chicago.

Speaking to the Chicago Sun Times , Clark’s mother said her son started playing drums at age three by “hitting pots and pans in the basement”.

“He’s just a raw talent. He’s got a heart of gold,” she said.

Of his role in School of Rock , his mother added, “He just kind of shined ... He took it on right away, but he never really acted afterward.”

Drumming in local bands, Clark appeared in Dreadwolf and Funk it Let’s Jam and taught music at a School of Rock location in Libertyville, Illinois.