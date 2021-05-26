Cancel
Podcast

Scott Mason: “Give what you want to receive”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind your personal mission and relentlessly scan the environment to see where everything you encounter relates. Is that news article or irksome neighbor’s behavior furthering your mission, neutral, or simply a distraction? If the latter, categorize it accordingly and move on. Spiritual wellness flows from and is built upon the fulfillment of our mission. Identifying roadside litter and treating it accordingly is therefore an absolutely critical skill.

#New York City#Air Conditioning#Exercise#Head Start Program#Midwestern#Biracial#African Americans#Columbia Law School#The General Counsel#Interviewing Scott Mason#Optimum Mental Wellness#Optimum Physical Wellness#Physical Wellbeing#Optimal Wellness#Meditation Practice#Mentors#Professional Experience#Yoga Practice#Optimal Physical Health#Gratitude Practice
