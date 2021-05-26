Scott Mason: “Give what you want to receive”
Find your personal mission and relentlessly scan the environment to see where everything you encounter relates. Is that news article or irksome neighbor’s behavior furthering your mission, neutral, or simply a distraction? If the latter, categorize it accordingly and move on. Spiritual wellness flows from and is built upon the fulfillment of our mission. Identifying roadside litter and treating it accordingly is therefore an absolutely critical skill.thriveglobal.com