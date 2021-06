This year, I got into an awkward situation that taught me something about myself. It started when I contacted a breeder about wanting to adopt a kitten (which needed to be hypoallergenic for my daughter). There was a long wait for the kitten, and each time I inquired about the status of the kitten, the breeder told me a bit more about her health problems. Having never met this person, I was uncomfortable hearing the details of her personal life. At the same time, I found myself inquiring about her health in the emails we exchanged with increasing frequency, since I worried that avoiding the topic would offend her. I found it surprisingly hard to stop myself from continuing to engage in interactions that I did not want to be having.