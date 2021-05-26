Patti Clark: “Talk to someone, anyone.”

Singer and songwriter Courtney Love seems to be emerging from a deep, dark hole — one that swallowed her up because of anemia — and is now singing the praises of CBD oil for providing her with a life-altering lift. “People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick. Debilitated, in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia,” the 56-year-old rocker posted on Instagram . According to the Mayo Clinic , those with anemia may or may not show symptoms, depending on the causes of the condition. If symptoms do occur, they may include fatigue, weakness, pale or yellowish skin, shortness of breath chest pain and headaches. Warning: Do not smoke Woody Harrelson’s weed for this reason Saved by the Bell: Toronto cannabis company partners with Kristen Bell on a CBD skincare line NHL Legend Mark Messier teams up with CBD water company Despite consulting with doctors about her ongoing condition, many of these “ill-equipped drs. backwards drs and quacks” stigmatized her “for being an addict,” Love writes. But she reports she then found “the most empathic wise pain management dr,” who helped her and to whom she is eternally grateful. Noting that she “used to scoff at cannabis/THC,” Love says she is now a convert who sees the plant through different eyes. Using CBD oil “has removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms. And all the pain,” she writes in the hashtag-heavy post, including #cbdoil, #cbdinflammation, #selfcare, #convert and #crohnsdisease. Some have linked the stomach issues her late husband, Kurt Cobain , frontman and guitarist for Nirvana, had with Crohn’s disease. Love even gave a shout-out to weed lover Woody Harrelson, the three-time Oscar nominee who told Esquire he needed to get high before sitting down to dinner with Donald Trump before he became president.…