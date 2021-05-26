Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Patti Clark: “Talk to someone, anyone.”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Addiction is a complex psychological physiological process which manifests in any behaviour that a person enjoys and finds relief in and therefor craves in the short term but suffers negative consequences in the long term and does not give up despite the negative conseuences. So craving pleasure in the short term and has negative consequences in the long term and an inability to give it up.’

thriveglobal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Cameron
Person
Gabor Maté
Person
Elizabeth Gilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Drugs#Father Christmas#Lead Author#Self Help#Tvnz#The Wall Street Journal#The Boston Globe#Thrive Global#Author Patti Clark#Talk#Self Help Books#Addiction#Pleasure#Advice#Alcoholism#Christmas Eve#Shame Lives#Lunch#Incredible Enthusiasm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Entrepreneurship
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Christmas
Related
Celebritiesjimiadewumi.com

Talk to someone if you are depressed, Kate Henshaw urges Nigerians

Fitness enthusiast and Nollywood veteran, Kate Henshaw, via her verified Twitter handle @HenshawKate has called on all Nigerians to look out for one another and talk to someone if need be. In what she described as ‘depressing times,’ the dark-skinned mother of two tweeted this;. “Talk to someone if you...
Books & Literaturetherumpus.net

Hypocrisy Is Ripe for Stories: Talking with Melissa Scholes Young

Melissa Scholes Young’s second novel, The Hive, is a book with a heart that grows bigger than its central metaphor. The “hive” is the home of the Fehler family in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and their fourth-generation pest control business. The hive buzzes, vibrant with the lives of the mother and queen bee, Grace, and her four daughters—Maggie, Jules, Tammy, and Kate. When the family’s patriarch, Robbie, dies unexpectedly, these five women struggle not just to keep the family business above water, but to keep the hive alive—and to find the ways his absence allows them to thrive.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Detachment Can Lead to Happiness In Your Life

Attachment to things, people, or a particular way of being invites drama into our lives. Why? Because when we attach to something and change occurs, which is a constant, then there is a fear we lose that which we are bound. On the other hand, detachment allows for change to...
Astronomycreators.com

New Moon Preparations

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One quest that's worthy of you is the quest to become masterful at reading the room. Even the most familiar rooms have more to offer once you tune into their particular frequency and adjust your own accordingly. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The action won't be controlled....
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

A Marriage From Hell

Its 9am on a March morning when I wake up and instinctively roll to my side, pick up my phone and begin my morning routine of mindless social media scrolling just like millions of others around the world. A practice so regular and subconscious at this point that one seldom questions why this must be the very first action of their day. Only this time something is very different in my carefully curated feed of predictable media, its showing the same thing everyone else is seeing; CO-VID19. Lockdowns, closures, cancelled concerts, no flights, no university, no outside. No matter what the headlines read, they all meant one thing. I’m stuck inside with my marriage from hell.
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Restrict Someone on Facebook

Don’t want to share all of your posts with every person you’ve friended on Facebook? Facebook lets you restrict people and prevent them from reading your private posts without unfriending them. Here’s how to do it. What Does Restricted Mean on Facebook?. When you restrict a friend on Facebook, they...
Healthpoz.com

Anyone on Delstrigo?

Currently looking to switch from Genvoya due to Anxiety/Fatigue. Cant find any reviews from anyone really online on Delstrigo but is one I'm interested in asking my clinic about. Just wondered if anyone here is on that and what your experience has been like?. Then CD4 has went to 480,...
Societyguideposts.org

Someone Cares: Adventures in Kindness

My mom always made birthdays special. She died of cancer when I was 32. After that, I dreaded my birthday because she wasn’t here to celebrate with me. As I approached 40, I decided that I wanted to have joyful birthdays again. A friend told me that she’d read about someone who spent their birthday doing random acts of kindness. My mom would have loved that. Why not give it a try? I thought.
Animalsbirdsoutsidemywindow.org

Someone Will Probably Fledge Today

As of yesterday afternoon, three of the four Pitt peregrine chicks had walked off camera. At 4pm I counted heads from Schenley Plaza using my scope and cellphone (viewing live snapshots of the nest). 3 on the nestrail + 1 in the nest = no one was in the gully under the nest, and no one had flown.
Economytheaaronadvantage.com

Helping Someone Move

There is so much more to helping someone move than lifting, carrying or letting someone borrow your truck! If you want to help someone you care about have a smooth moving experience, here are a few things you can offer to help with:. Help with the Kids or Pets -...
Food & DrinksColumbia University

This one has nothing to do with Jamaican beef patties:

In your blog of yesterday, when I brought up chow mein and egg foo young as proof of Chinese interference in the Maricopa recount, you replied, “Do they still serve those things in Chinese restaurants or is that something from decades ago?”. Here is my [Alper’s] chow mein and egg...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Meditation Techniques to Help Entrepreneurs’ Mental Health

Being an entrepreneur can be just as straining as it can be rewarding. Much of what happens to your business falls solely on your shoulders, and the stress of that alone can quickly lead to burnout or a deteriorated mental state. Meditation is commonly suggested as a method for improving your mental health and helping any sort of burnout you might be experiencing due to your job.
Food & Drinksamac.us

Lemonade, Anyone?

In the United States, the month of June is generally associated with abundant sunshine. The refreshing beverage lemonade is also known to help people stay cool during warm summer months. The recipe is easy to make from scratch and the beverage offers some health benefits. Lemon water is known to keep people hydrated, helps aid in digestion, supplies a healthy dose of vitamin C, provides a potassium boost, helps prevent kidney stones, and more. Additionally, lemon juice has been used medicinally for hundreds of years and is a rich source of beneficial phytochemicals. When making lemonade, one must watch sugar levels. Traditional granulated sugar can lead to weight gain, blood sugar issues, and increase the risk of medical conditions such as heart disease.
Petsguideposts.org

Someone Cares: Seeds of Happiness

Last spring, while my area was under Covid lockdown, I planted sunflower seeds in empty egg crates. I slit cherry tomatoes and planted those in potting soil. Just days later, I awoke to find that my seedlings had come up. I couldn’t use them all. I offered my extra plants to friends and neighbors, hoping to spread a little happiness during a difficult time.
Cell PhonesWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? App of the day: Chopra Meditation

Of all the categories in the app stores, few saw growth and downloads in the past year more than apps for meditation and personal growth. COVID-19, isolation, and a stressful election are all to blame. New meditation apps popped up all of 2020, including one from spiritual guru Deepak Chopra.
Wake, VACollege of William and Mary

Virtual FitWell Class: Wake-Up Yoga with Patti

The class will be available via this link: http://cwm.zoom.us/j/91027964515. You don't have to have the Zoom app, but we encourage you to download it. W&M students, faculty and staff members all have access to Zoom Pro, search ZOOM here for more information. ALL THE DETAILS:. Participants should join the class...
Celebritiescannabisnewsworld.com

Courtney Love not getting much love from some after calling CBD oil ‘a miracle’ that eased anemia symptoms

Singer and songwriter Courtney Love seems to be emerging from a deep, dark hole — one that swallowed her up because of anemia — and is now singing the praises of CBD oil for providing her with a life-altering lift. “People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick. Debilitated, in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia,” the 56-year-old rocker posted on Instagram . According to the Mayo Clinic , those with anemia may or may not show symptoms, depending on the causes of the condition. If symptoms do occur, they may include fatigue, weakness, pale or yellowish skin, shortness of breath chest pain and headaches. Warning: Do not smoke Woody Harrelson’s weed for this reason Saved by the Bell: Toronto cannabis company partners with Kristen Bell on a CBD skincare line NHL Legend Mark Messier teams up with CBD water company Despite consulting with doctors about her ongoing condition, many of these “ill-equipped drs. backwards drs and quacks” stigmatized her “for being an addict,” Love writes. But she reports she then found “the most empathic wise pain management dr,” who helped her and to whom she is eternally grateful. Noting that she “used to scoff at cannabis/THC,” Love says she is now a convert who sees the plant through different eyes. Using CBD oil “has removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms. And all the pain,” she writes in the hashtag-heavy post, including #cbdoil, #cbdinflammation, #selfcare, #convert and #crohnsdisease. Some have linked the stomach issues her late husband, Kurt Cobain , frontman and guitarist for Nirvana, had with Crohn’s disease. Love even gave a shout-out to weed lover Woody Harrelson, the three-time Oscar nominee who told Esquire he needed to get high before sitting down to dinner with Donald Trump before he became president.…
Mental HealthThrive Global

A Microdose of Mindfulness?

We hear a lot about Mindfulness and the Mindfulness community, but most people find Mindfulness difficult to learn and implement. Then I interviewed Janet Fouts who has a unique take on how to utilize Mindfulness one tiny step at a time, she calls these tiny steps a mircodose. Janet Fouts.