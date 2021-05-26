Compassion and Patient Security with Dr. Celina Nadelman

Dr. Celina Nadelman, MD, is a board-certified cytopathologist with an area of expertise in fine need aspiration (FNA.) She has a background in internal medicine and is committed to patient security and open, quick communication with doctors so she can help ease her patient’s anxiety as soon as possible. Growing up, she was always a great listener, and she was able to pick up on body language, which allows her to understand how to help others to the best of her ability.