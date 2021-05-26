Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Compassion and Patient Security with Dr. Celina Nadelman

By Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Celina Nadelman, MD, is a board-certified cytopathologist with an area of expertise in fine need aspiration (FNA.) She has a background in internal medicine and is committed to patient security and open, quick communication with doctors so she can help ease her patient’s anxiety as soon as possible. Growing up, she was always a great listener, and she was able to pick up on body language, which allows her to understand how to help others to the best of her ability.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Cancer#Ent#Thyroid Nodule#Patient Care#Art Patients#Cancer Patients#Medical Doctors#Medical Imaging#Md#Fna#Internal Medicine#Japanese#New York Times#Dr Celina Nadelman#Patient Security#Patients Home#Pathology#Imaging Studies#Medical Professionals#Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Health Services
Related
HealthThrive Global

Dr. Carlos M. Nunez of ResMed: “Brief the patient”

Patients should feel comfortable in the telehealth environment and confident in its ability to give them the care they need. Thanks to the information that digital health tools can capture, researchers, clinicians, and patients have more actionable insights to enable better health outcomes than ever before. One of the consequences...
HealthThrive Global

Dr. Ryan Neinstein: “Being hyper honest with oneself and patients”

Being hyper honest with oneself and patients — if any member of our staff feels there is some part of the patient’s wishes we cannot grant, or expectations cannot be met we have to have a higher threshold for stopping the process given that surgery is no longer a short car ride away.
HealthThrive Global

Dr. Richard Berger of Rush University Medical Center: “Virtual healthcare allows us to enlist patients in their own treatment and rehabilitation”

Virtual healthcare allows us to enlist patients in their own treatment and rehabilitation. For example, even though patients are getting physical therapy, we can provide them with important recovery exercises they can do at home. In addition, we check on patients to determine if they are following post-surgery protocols and offer guidance with exercises on the computer screen.
Health Servicessent-trib.com

Care Compass project to continue virtually

The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers. Care Compass is a place to gather together and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session will be held virtually using Zoom on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The Care Compass Project is...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dr. Jonathan Fellows of Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders: “Always ensure you have a secure network and a strong internet connection”

Always ensure you have a secure network and a strong internet connection. Protecting your patients’ information and privacy is always paramount and nothing disrupts a patient visit more than freezing screens and choppy video. One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But...
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

NYU Langone Health Announces Home-Based Brain Stimulation Program

Participating patients connect to their care team through the NYU Langone Health app while wearing a headset that applies a low-grade electric current, the press release stated. The low-grade current allows neurons to fire more easily, improving brain connections. Depending on what the patient is being treated for, they may simultaneously partake in therapeutic activities that further their treatment.
Healthhealio.com

Q&A: Rebuilding trust between physicians, patients, health care leaders

In a new ABIM Foundation survey, 30% of physicians said their trust in the United States health care system and health care organization leadership has decreased over the past year. Richard J. Baron, MD, president and CEO of the American Board of Internal Medicine and ABIM Foundation noted that the...
Healthgallupsun.com

Patients notified of data security breach at RMCH

Patients of Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services are being notified that some of their private information may have been compromised. Not all patients of the hospital are affected. In late January former HIPAA officer Dr. Phyllis Miller expressed her concerns about private information from RMCHCS appearing on the dark...
World24newshd.tv

Security guard in Mayo Hospital operates female patient

A security guard at Mayo Hospital Lahore has turned into a surgeon and operated on a female patient, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Saturday. As per details, Waheed Butt was a guard of a private security company that operated on an 80-year-old patient Shamim Bibi having an abscess on her back on May 17, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Compass Pathways a Buy?

Psychedelics have been long vilified, and are still illegal. Yet there may be situations where these narcotics are actually helpful to people. Studies have suggested that both MDMA (street name, "ecstasy") and psilocybin ("magic mushrooms") can help people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and serious depression. In both cases the drugs are combined with talk therapy.
Marketinghealthitanalytics.com

Mitigating Healthcare Fraud with Secure Patient Enrollment

As healthcare organizations pursue faster, simpler enrollment, they cannot sacrifice security and compliance. In fact, as risks associated with medical identity fraud escalate, enrollment must become the starting point for continuous and rigorous identity verification and monitoring across the patient's lifecycle. Leaders across healthcare organizations, including risk management, records management, data security, digital transformation, compliance and marketing, all have a stake in optimizing the way their organizations capture, validate and continuously monitor the identities of patients, starting from Day One.
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

Program to help with Covid mental stress

The Washington State Department of Health has announced a campaign designed to address the growing mental and emotional health consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. To help people across the state build resilience and begin healing,A Mindful State harnesses the greatest resource the State of Washington has: the people themselves. A...
Diseases & Treatmentspreciouskashmir.com

Vaccination pivotal for heart patients: Dr Imran Hafeez

Srinagar: Dr Imran Hafeez, Consultant Cardiologist and Associate Professor, SKIMS said patients suffering from heart disease like Ischemic disease or heart failure, are at high risk of covid infection, adding that such patients need to take precautions and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour. He said vaccination is very important for heart...
NutritionPosted by
TBR News Media

Medical Compass: Focus on Fiber

Fiber has very powerful effects on our overall health. Americans are woefully deficient in fiber, getting between eight and 15 grams per day, when they should be ingesting more than 40 grams daily. Still, many people worry about getting enough protein, when they really should be concerned about getting enough...
Sciencemidfloridanewspapers.com

Taurine supports brain and heart health

The complaint of shortness of breath and exercise intolerance are exactly the same, however the causes and treatments may be worlds apart. Dyspnea, as it is termed, can be related to asthma or heart failure, and again, the treatment for these conditions differs dramatically. Today’s focus is on the heart,...
MinoritiesMic

Doctors treating trans youth grapple with uncertainty, lack of training

Last month, the Arkansas Senate passed legislation prohibiting medical providers from offering gender-affirming hormones or surgeries to trans youth. If you were to read the bill — titled the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act — you might think the law was protecting children from physicians like Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who experimented on Jewish people.