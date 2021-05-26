Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Dr. Rebecca Weintraub of the Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism at the University of Southern California: “Communication as the process”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunication as the process. My colleague, Professor Patricia Riley, has been studying something she calls [email protected] for Communication at the Center. Organizations tend to think of communication as the purview of the people whose job entails communicating with stakeholders. In point of fact, that is just communication as a function.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organizational Behavior#University Education#Adjunct Professor#Faculty Research#Clinical Professor#Usc#Cco#Cmo#Incredible Communication#Forbes#Dr Weintraub#Corporate Communication#Dr Riley#Management Education#Professor Patricia Riley#Patricia#Managing Roles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Denver, COcu.edu

University of Colorado names Michael Sandler vice president for communication

DENVER – The University of Colorado today named Michael Sandler as vice president for communication for its four-campus system. Sandler is now associate vice president for communications at George Mason University, a position he has held since 2014. Additionally, he served as the institution’s interim vice president for communications and marketing from September 2019 to June 2020. Pending approval by the CU Board of Regents he will begin his CU duties July 1.
Collegesgvsu.edu

University Communications

University Communications is a unit of the University Relations Division. We provide a variety of services and products to tell the Grand Valley story to audiences within the university and those reached through the mass media. Our services include:. Media Relations/News Releases. Photography Services. Crisis Communications. Media Training. Event Support.
Los Angeles, CAUSC News

San Pedro Ocean Time-series provides crucial insights on Southern California ocean health

When Research Specialist Troy Gunderson sets off on a San Pedro Ocean Time-series (SPOT) cruise, he never knows what will happen. Sometimes the surprises are unpleasant, as when salt water and deep pressures prove to be too much for the program's sensitive scientific equipment. Sometimes they're fun, as when curious dolphins or minke whales come to check out the boat. But whatever happens, Gunderson knows the work is important. That’s because the SPOT program, created in 1998 and operated by USC Dornsife’s Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies, provides a crucial lens into the health of one of the world’s most heavily traveled ocean areas.
Los Angeles, CADaily Trojan

Annenberg implements new AAPI journalism course

In the days and weeks following the Atlanta shooting that killed eight women, six of whom were Asian American, May Lee noticed a stark difference in the media coverage of the event. The coverage, Lee said, by mainstream, predominantly white media outlets, versus that of Korean and other Asian outlets was “very different.”
Rochester, NYrit.edu

Professor Patrick Scanlon, co-founder and former director of RIT’s School of Communication, retires

Professor Patrick Scanlon, co-founder and former director of RIT’s School of Communication in the College of Liberal Arts, has retired after 38 years. Throughout his long and distinguished career, Scanlon taught more than 4,500 students, was the first-ever recipient of the Provost Award for Excellence in Faculty Mentoring, and substantially shaped the trajectory of RIT’s communication program.
Collegesdefendernetwork.com

Next Texas Southern University President: Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young

Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young has been named the sole finalist to become Texas Southern University’s next president. Albert H. Myres Sr., chairman of TSU’s Board of Regents said in a statement, “On behalf of the Board of Regents in a unified position, we have selected the sole finalist for the next President of Texas Southern University. This decision was reached after interviewing three highly qualified candidates. I want to thank Regent Marc Carter who chaired the Presidential Search Committee and its members for their thorough work on behalf of this great University.”
Collegeswhattheythink.com

One Year Full-Time Faculty Position: Graphic Communications Management, Ryerson University, Toronto

Located in downtown Toronto, the largest and most culturally diverse city in Canada and on the territory of the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee and the Wendat Peoples, the School of Graphic Communications Management in the Faculty of Communication & Design at Ryerson University invites applications for a Limited Term Faculty position at the rank of Assistant Professor in areas such as premedia workflow and automation for print and/or packaging applications. Broad knowledge of graphic arts technology is an asset. The appointment shall be effective July 1, 2021 for a one-year term, subject to final budgetary approval.
Collegesnowdecatur.com

Millikin University announces new Multimedia Communication major

June 2, 2021 – In today’s multimedia age, it is essential for professional communicators to engage in all sides of the publishing process, crafting messages from the written word to web design, video, and audio media to be an effective storyteller. To help prepare creative multimedia professionals, Millikin University’s College...
EducationThrive Global

Richard Huffman of Celebree School: “Communication”

Communication: During the pandemic, daily zooms, huddles and internal communications was and will continue to be extremely important to achieve success. As part of our series about the “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Richard “Richie” Huffman, founder, president and chief executive officer of Celebree School. He launched the company in 1994, and over the course of two decades has grown Celebree School from a single preschool into 26 locations and Maryland’s largest, privately held chain of childcare centers. Huffman believes in Growing People Big and Small™ — by creating environments that educate and nurture young children and growing and developing leaders within the company, as well as franchisees. He continues to guide the core vision of Celebree, one that embraces change, innovation, and the constant pursuit of self-improvement. Alongside Celebree School’s executive team, Huffman is committed to being a part of each step and supporting the success of every franchise and franchisee’s entrepreneurial journey. Huffman can address setting industry standards within early childhood education, shaping a dynamic corporate culture, franchising, as well as leadership and entrepreneurship.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Foundation Professor Ian Buckle named 2021 Regents’ Distinguished Researcher

At its March meeting, the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education recognized the contributions of rising and established researchers across its eight institutions. Foundation Professor Ian Buckle was named the Regents’ Distinguished Researcher, honoring an exemplary career that has advanced seismic engineering nationally and globally in innumerable ways. While serving as the CCEER director, Buckle raised funds for the construction of the Earthquake Engineering Laboratory. Opened in 2014, this Laboratory simultaneously doubled the University’s capacity to conduct large-scale experiments in earthquake engineering, and propelled its earthquake engineering research program to international renown, making it among the largest and most prestigious in the world.
Arizona Stateasu.edu

ASU Hugh Downs School graduate endows communication scholarship

Jennifer Kaplan, a 1996 graduate of Arizona State University's Hugh Downs School of Human Communication, recently established the Jennifer G. Kaplan Endowment Scholarship. The scholarship provides funding to Hugh Downs School undergraduates with an interest in pursuing or studying a career in public relations. Kaplan is the owner and founder...
Edinboro, PAedinboro.edu

Edinboro University earns distinctive ranking among top journalism schools

Students who study journalism focus on gathering and reporting facts and professionally presenting them to a variety of audiences. Edinboro University’s undergraduate Journalism major and minor – which is offered through the Communication, Journalism and Media Department – earned the No. 29 rank among Study.com’s Best Bachelor Degree Programs in Journalism for 2021.
Sacramento, CAlosrios.edu

Communication Studies

General Education:AA/AS Area II(b); CSU Area A1; IGETC Area 1C. This course prepares students to speak in a variety of rhetorical situations: as college students, as employees, as opinion leaders in the community. The course is designed to assist students in developing effective delivery, ethical research methodology, analytical thinking and listening skills, organization and outlining skills, and appropriate presentation skills. Emphasis is on researching, preparing, organizing, and presenting a variety of speeches for different audiences. Video-recording equipment may be used as an aid to the student’s self-analysis and improvement. Access to a computer with online capabilities may be required and computer access is available on campus.
Oregon StateLebanon-Express

OSU selected to lead NOAA institute for marine research

Oregon State University has been selected to host a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration institute focused on collaborative study of the rapidly changing ocean and expanded demands on its use. The Cooperative Institute for Marine Ecosystem and Resources Studies will focus on four research themes: conservation, protection and restoration of...
CollegesLogan Daily News

Ohio University professor awarded grant for 5G tech research

ATHENS – A professor in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology has been awarded a grant of $399,481 by the U.S. Department of Energy to study and report on 5G wireless cellular technologies. The grant, titled “Enabling The Next Generation of Smart Sensors in Coal Fired Power Plants using...