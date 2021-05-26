Samantha Foster of Rethink Mental Health Incorporated: “Celebrate Yourself”

May is Mental Health Awareness month—an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health, advocate to reduce stigma, and educate and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. UW-Green Bay’s Behavioral Health Training Partnership (BHTP) in the College of Health, Education, and Social Welfare, aims to collaboratively inform, encourage, and assure regional best practices in behavioral health services across Wisconsin. The BHTP is a unique partnership between the University, county and tribal human service departments, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, with training efforts that focus on preparation of crisis intervention responders, education and support of evidence-based therapeutic practices, inclusion of persons with lived experience to better support individuals struggling with mental illness, and collaboration among community providers to reduce trauma and increase access to care for individuals across the lifespan.