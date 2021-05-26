Samantha Foster of Rethink Mental Health Incorporated: “Celebrate Yourself”

For many entrepreneurs and business owners, it might seem impossible to balance the demands of the business with your own mental health needs and personal wellbeing. In fact, it’s often positioned as admirable and selfless to put your own needs aside in exchange for starting or running a business. It’s time to move away from that narrative. And even though Mental Health Awareness Month is over, it’s a topic we should address all throughout the year and therefore, it’s important to highlight the steps business owners should take to support themselves and their employees.