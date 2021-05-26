Cancel
Samantha Foster of Rethink Mental Health Incorporated: “Celebrate Yourself”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 13 days ago

Celebrate Yourself: Instead of being your own worst critic, be your #1 fan! Actively practice reflecting about your talents, achievements, positive traits and all of the details that make you a unique, great person. As a part of my series about "How To Learn To Finally Love Yourself" I had...

Miami County, KSrepublic-online.com

Recognizing the importance of mental health

I hope each of you has had a chance to assess your mental health during this Mental Health Awareness Month. After all, when one in three of us will seek some sort of mental health counseling and one in five will develop a serious mental illness, it’s important to know just how and where we stand.
Mental Healtheurekaherald.com

Mental Health Matters

I think we can all agree that we have been excitedly awaiting this summer with hopes that the pandemic will soon be nonexistent, but healing from the effects of the worst public health crisis in more than a century comes with its challenges. Individuals are continuing to experience a vast...
Livingston County, NYFinger Lakes Times

LETTER: Struggling with mental health? There is help

Struggling with mental health issues? Help is available. May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health, and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the...
Mental HealthChico Enterprise-Record

Mental health talk to debunk myths

Mental illness is common — and it doesn’t discriminate. In fact, about 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experience a mental illness, such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. To recognize Mental Health Awareness Month, Enloe Medical Center will debunk...
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Mental Health Awareness Month and BHTP

May is Mental Health Awareness month—an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health, advocate to reduce stigma, and educate and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. UW-Green Bay’s Behavioral Health Training Partnership (BHTP) in the College of Health, Education, and Social Welfare, aims to collaboratively inform, encourage, and assure regional best practices in behavioral health services across Wisconsin. The BHTP is a unique partnership between the University, county and tribal human service departments, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, with training efforts that focus on preparation of crisis intervention responders, education and support of evidence-based therapeutic practices, inclusion of persons with lived experience to better support individuals struggling with mental illness, and collaboration among community providers to reduce trauma and increase access to care for individuals across the lifespan.
Mental HealthNews Progress

Facts for Families: Support Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Extension Educator Sonia Lopez published this great article on the Community Health: Education, Prevention & Inspiration blog that I would like to share with you. She says: mental health refers to our state of mind and includes emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. Our mental health influences how we feel, think and act which can fluctuate over time and with stress. Supporting our physical health, thought patterns, and relationships helps strengthen our mental health. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  
Columbia, MOkrcgtv.com

Helping kids maintain mental health

Mid-Missouri — Life may be returning to normal for most kids, but some are still dealing with the lingering mental and physical effects of the pandemic. Parents can encourage a positive lifestyle for their kids, and if needed, professional help has been proven to be successful. The pandemic has been...
Mental HealthUnion

Mental Health Clinician

The Clinician provides community based, comprehensive, strength-based, culturally competent, trauma informed, flexible, effective, quality mental health services and supports to eligible at-risk children, youth and families. The Clinician provides services in accordance with County Mental Health and Family Centered Practice principles, including family voice and choice provided in collaboration with those individuals and agencies involved with the child or youth.
mprnews.org

APM special: Spotlight on Rethinking Mental Health Care

Preventative mental health care is effective and can prevent early symptoms from becoming chronic illnesses. What will it take to reform the nation’s care systems and policies so that people get the holistic care they need to prevent a crisis?. Hour two of APM’s Call to Mind special looks at...
Mental Healthmhlas.com

The Benefits of Massage on Mental Health

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, over 40 million adults in the U.S. have some form of anxiety disorder. In addition, the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) found that depression affects roughly 10% of U.S. adults. Mental health issues of all levels of severity can have a profound impact on your quality of life. Whether it’s anxiety, depression, mood swings, or other mental health issues, finding strategies to cope with and manage these conditions is of critical importance.
Mental Healthtelecoms.com

Amazon mental health initiative backfires

Tech giant Amazon is so concerned about its warehouse workers’ mental health that it’s providing capsules in which they can sit and sort their heads out. They’re called AmaZen, presumably because they’re so calming and reassuring. ‘During shifts employees can visit AmaZen stations and watch short videos featuring easy-to-follow wellbeing activities, including guided meditations, positive affirmations, calming scenes with sounds, and more,’ said a recent press release announcing the launch of Amazon’s ‘WorkingWell’ programme.
Mental HealthConnersville News-Examiner

Dare to improve your mental health

Sometimes the things that we know will benefit us most are the hardest things to make ourselves do. Taking an important first step can be extremely difficult and even terrifying, depending on what it is. But deep down, we know that it will lead us down a beautiful path of hope and healing.
Mental HealthInside Higher Ed

The Mental Health Crisis and the College Chaplaincy

Last semester, I counseled a student whose father was receiving cancer treatment, two whose grandmothers died of COVID-19, an international student who feared that if she returned home she wouldn’t be allowed back into the country for the next semester, an LGBTQ+ student studying from home with homophobic parents and another student who needed immediate mental health support to prevent self-harm -- all in a single day.
Madison, WImadison

Dan Nerad: Pandemic fostering school mental health crisis

Why is there a call for a greater focus on mental health issues and social emotional learning in schools? In reality, these needs have existed for a very long time, and schools have become the place where these needs often become illuminated for children. Many of us have watched what...
Mental Healthfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Shifting the Narrative: Entrepreneurs and Mental Health

For many entrepreneurs and business owners, it might seem impossible to balance the demands of the business with your own mental health needs and personal wellbeing. In fact, it’s often positioned as admirable and selfless to put your own needs aside in exchange for starting or running a business. It’s time to move away from that narrative. And even though Mental Health Awareness Month is over, it’s a topic we should address all throughout the year and therefore, it’s important to highlight the steps business owners should take to support themselves and their employees.
Denver, COlittletonindependent.net

Youth mental health services in crisis

With suicide attempts on the rise, and emergency rooms statewide filling up with psychiatric patients, Children’s Hospital Colorado (CHC) declared a state of emergency last week. During a special round-table discussion on May 25, health experts said they are seeing dramatic increases in young patients suffering from depression, anxiety, and...
Mental HealthMorning Sun

Shining a light on mental health and the pandemic

A dream team in the studio and just like sisters in real life: That's how Central Michigan University graduate students Kasey Davis and Ahsha Davis describe their unbeatable dynamic as a duo. The pair spent a lot of time in the broadcast studio. Last year, Kasey and Ahsha created their...
usagym.org

Recording available for the panel on mental health

We were honored to welcome panelists Steven Gluckstein, Sam Mikulak and Jessica Renteria, and moderator Karen Cogen Monday, May 24 for an athlete-driven conversation on mental health. In case you missed the live conversation, be sure to catch the recording below or by clicking here!