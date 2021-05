The COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered the way many of us do work. For those who have shifted to working from home, separating your work and personal life has been a challenge. In addition, lockdowns have seasoned us to spend most of our time in front of a screen, and it’s easier than ever to go down a rabbit hole, especially from the comfort of our smartphones. There’s no doubt that our smartphone affinity has been detrimental to productivity and mental health. That’s why companies like Google and Apple have been working — even before the pandemic — on features that help us keep our smartphone use under check. Android’s Digital Wellbeing has received much of Google’s attention, but let’s be honest, do you even use the feature?