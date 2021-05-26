Impostor Syndrome – Part I: The 4 Signs You Are Self-Sabotaging Your Career
See examples of phrases of those who sabotage themselves at work;. Identify 4 signs that you may be your own impostor. Impostor Syndrome is an expression that has been spreading in the corporate world. It is the action of women and men who fear and retreat in the face of new experiences and challenges. Sometimes, these limiting thoughts that we impose on ourselves are unconscious, but they have harmful effects on our short and long term careers.