As an interested party to the proposed 7 Bridges Solar Project in Mecklenburg County, I was dumbfounded by the illogic of the Planning Commission’s decision on September 30 to deny approval for a project that is so clearly in the best interest of Mecklenburg County and its citizens.This project creates well paying jobs, is demonstrably beneficial to the merchants and business community and provides significantly enhance revenue to the County at a time when local taxes are being raised. Moreover, it is environmentally friendly, provides solar energy in furtherance of state and national goals and is the cheapest source of electricity available today.This project would not be visible to the residents of Mecklenburg and provides a significantly higher and better use of the owners’ property.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO