Village Square Pizza
With its exposed brick and “Get Lost in the Sauce” neon signs, Village Square Pizza is a very chill place to eat a slice of pizza in the West Village (there’s also a second location on Avenue A). The menu, which includes pizza by the slice/square or whole pies, is pretty straightforward, but we’d like to focus on one of our favorite pizza-like things here: the vegan bruschetta. It’s topped with freshly chopped tomatoes and red onions drenched in extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil while sitting on a bed of golden garlic crust.www.theinfatuation.com