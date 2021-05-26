Village Square Pizza

This one goes out to anyone who listens to Gentle Wave ASMR on the overground whenever they’re stressed, sad, or entirely unwilling to admit that they haven’t managed to move to Margate just yet. Chiringuito is for you. A Bethnal Green rooftop bar that has that whole beachside hang thing going on, you can expect upbeat tunes, the constant whiff of nice meaty things from the BBQ, and those big comfy white sofas which we can only presume are red wine resistant. In fact, if it wasn’t for the buzz of Roman Road traffic, you could easily trick yourself into thinking that you could peer over the side of your table and watch the tide come in after a couple of their margaritas and South American-inspired small plates. Surf’s up. Or something.