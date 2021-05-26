newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Village Square Pizza

By Anna Rahmanan
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With its exposed brick and “Get Lost in the Sauce” neon signs, Village Square Pizza is a very chill place to eat a slice of pizza in the West Village (there’s also a second location on Avenue A). The menu, which includes pizza by the slice/square or whole pies, is pretty straightforward, but we’d like to focus on one of our favorite pizza-like things here: the vegan bruschetta. It’s topped with freshly chopped tomatoes and red onions drenched in extra virgin olive oil and fresh basil while sitting on a bed of golden garlic crust.

www.theinfatuation.com
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
384
Followers
2K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#West Village#Vegan#Olive Oil#Food Drink#Square Inc#Red Square#Sauce#Village Square Pizza#Pies#Golden Garlic Crust#Bed#Neon Signs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Ungrafted

There are plenty of great wine bars in the city, but one we love is Ungrafted. The Dogpatch spot is located in a warehouse-like space that’s light-filled and massive. And coming here means you can order a glass of your favorite wine (they have cider and beer, too), and also take a bottle to go (they double as a wine shop). But really, come here to try something from their impressive selection, and consider getting the za’atar bread with labne, salt and vinegar fries, or other small plates to share.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Maracuja

Even if you spend a lot of time in Williamsburg, it’s entirely possible you’ve never heard of Maracuja - a bar on Grand Street with a hidden back patio overrun by plants and wooden benches. The ownership team changed in 2021, and now they serve a ton of natural wine (as well as classic cocktails and beer) and Spanish tapas and paella. Come during daily Happy Hour between 4-7pm when draft beer costs $5, frozen cocktails cost $8, and wine carafes cost $18. Just don’t let the sidewalk patio fool you, you want to be drinking in the secluded backyard here.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Vinnie’s Pizzeria

There are a few things you should know about Vinnie’s in Williamsburg: it’s most definitely a very casual spot - as you’ll notice given the Ninja Turtles-adorned bench outside - and isn’t entirely vegan, but there’s a good number of plant-based options to choose from. They’re all made with soy-free Teese cheese (which is made with coconut oil and tapioca starch), but you can also go with Daiya (made from arrowroot and cassava) instead for an extra $3. Creativity is the name of the game here, and we suggest the black bean taco pie (spicy vegan chicken or ground beef, pico de gallo, mozzarella, cheddar, hot sauce, and black beans) for something a little less traditional, or for something more familiar, we’re partial to the Parma Initiative, made with baked breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Georgia

Lookout Mountain Pizza Company Is A Georgia Pizza Joint In The Middle Of Nowhere

Nothing beats having a craving for pizza in the middle of nowhere Georgia and then coming across a wood-fired gem such as Lookout Mountain Pizza Company. This tiny pizza parlor in Rising Fawn, Georgia is a hidden hotspot for locals, but a must-visit for anyone checking out the area. Come snag yourself a delicious wood-fired, […] The post Lookout Mountain Pizza Company Is A Georgia Pizza Joint In The Middle Of Nowhere appeared first on Only In Your State.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Crust Pizzeria

Known for specialties by the slice, the ideal way to enjoy Crust is to eat whatever slices are available while you wait for a full pie to bring home - I like to think of this as maximum pizza efficiency. If there’s a Buffalo pie ready to go, I will immediately forget everything I'm doing and dive into a slice (or three) topped with the most delicious homemade Buffalo sauce I’ve ever had. As a sauce queen, I can’t recommend the Pollock enough - an absolute stunner of a pie splashed with both vodka sauce and pesto. It’s not often available by the slice, but this is the pie worth waiting for. Ya know, while you eat your other slice(s).
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

A Vegan Fried Chicken Shop Just Opened in Toronto

New vegan fried chicken shop Blissful Bird recently opened in Toronto. The restaurant—formerly known as takeout spot Lovebird—currently operates out of a ghost kitchen inside board-game café Snakes & Lattes offering delivery through apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Ritual. Blissful Bird’s vegan fried chicken is made from tofu, pea protein, gluten-free flour, and herbs and spices, and is served with slaw, French fries, and dipping sauces. The eatery also offers The Clucket Basket with French fries and dipping sauces, as well as fried chicken stuffed into sandwiches such as Chickun Parm, The Phoenix, What the Cluck, and served atop bowls such as the Chickun Masala Bowl (fried chicken with brown rice, spinach, bell peppers, chickpeas, and lightly spiced masala sauce); Chickun Coconut Curry Bowl (fried chicken with brown rice, spinach, carrots, butternut squash, pineapple, and a sweet coconut curry sauce); and Creamy Tahini Bowl (fried chicken with brown rice, grain-free tabouli, pickled turnip, hummus, cucumber, and creamy tahini sauce).
Restaurantshypebeast.com

Domino's Pizza Japan Launches Pizza Rice Bowl

Domino’s Pizza Japan has unveiled its newest concoction, the Pizza Rice Bowl. The base of the dish is created with buttered rice and is offered in seven different options. For those who are looking for more traditional pizza toppings, Domino’s Pizza Japan presents the Pizza Rice Bowl Domino Deluxe with tomato sauce, onions, peppers, pepperoni, Italian sausage and mushrooms, the Garlic Master with tomato sauce, extra garlic, coarsely ground sausage, pancetta and black pepper and the five-cheese dish with white sauce, Italian bocconcini, Hokkaido Camembert, Parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese and gouda cheese.
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Free pizza – briefly

Tomorrow, MOD Pizza is planning a brief giveaway to celebrate a milestone. The Seattle-founded chain now has 500 locations (two of which are in West Seattle – at The Whittaker, 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW, and Westwood Village, 2600 SW Barton). So for 500 seconds at 5 pm Tuesday – that’s 8 1/3 minutes – the first 50 people in line at each location chain-wide will each get “a redeemable coupon for one free MOD-size pizza or MOD-size salad in-store only between 5/18-5/20/21.”
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Pizza With Chickpea Flour and Olives

In the bowl of a kitchen mixer, combine the two types of flour with a pinch of salt, the crumbled yeast and 1 Tbsp. oil. Gradually add 1 cup water in small amounts. When dough is smooth and elastic, cover with a towel and let rise for around 2 hours in a warm place.
Restaurantspdxfoodpress.com

Pizza Love fromTastebud!

We will be closed Memorial Day weekend (27th – 31st) Add salad, bread, produce, beer, wine, to your order!. Pizza menu is at the bottom of this email and online. We cannot accommodate build your own pizzas at this time. Whole pizzas only, no half-n-half’s. Pizzas will be served hot...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Austin Street Pizza

If you’re in the mood for the kind of thick and crunchy pizza slice you’d typically eat out of a box at your ten-year-old nephew’s birthday party, try Austin Street Pizza. This Forest Hills slice shop has a range of solid square slices topped with things like charred pepperoni cups, cremini mushrooms, and truffle cream sauce. They’re crispy on the bottom and doughy in the middle, and each slice costs around $5. You can also stop by this counter-service shop on Austin Street for NY-style pies, calzones, cannoli, and Nutella-stuffed doughnut holes.
Upper East Side, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Blume

This Upper East Side Austrian restaurant goes by two names: Hütte in the winter and Blume in the summer. Do we understand this? No. But the truth is that you don’t really need to, especially considering you’ll be distracted by their incredible, hidden courtyard. To get to the backyard, you...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Pizza Lobo

If you just want to sit with friends outside, drink some cocktails, and eat delicious pizza, Pizzeria Lobo in Logan Square is where you can do this. They serve Neapolitan pies, and you’ll find excellent red sauce options like the “amatrice yo-self” (roasted tomato, pancetta, and Calabrian chile), and white pies like the castello bianco - with meatballs, ramps, and parm.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Chiringuito

This one goes out to anyone who listens to Gentle Wave ASMR on the overground whenever they’re stressed, sad, or entirely unwilling to admit that they haven’t managed to move to Margate just yet. Chiringuito is for you. A Bethnal Green rooftop bar that has that whole beachside hang thing going on, you can expect upbeat tunes, the constant whiff of nice meaty things from the BBQ, and those big comfy white sofas which we can only presume are red wine resistant. In fact, if it wasn’t for the buzz of Roman Road traffic, you could easily trick yourself into thinking that you could peer over the side of your table and watch the tide come in after a couple of their margaritas and South American-inspired small plates. Surf’s up. Or something.
Food & DrinksKankakee Daily Journal

My great pizza challenge

There are some who consider pizza the perfect food. It has complex carbohydrates, vegetables, dairy and protein. OK, maybe “perfect” is stretching it a bit, but I remember when pizza was something you shouldn’t eat too much of because it might spoil your dinner. Now it is dinner. Millions of...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Two Boots

If it’s a quick vegan pizza fix you’re looking for, go to Two Boots, which has nine different locations all over town, and - between all the psychedelic and colorful design - always remind me of my childhood bedroom, in the best way possible. There are nine different vegan pizzas on the menu, including the Vegan Mr. Pink (chicken, plum tomatoes, garlic, and Daiya cheese), the Vegan Tony Clifton (shiitake mushrooms, Vidalia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya), and the Earth Mother (fresh spinach, roasted garlic, peppers, mushrooms, red onion, and marinara). A fun fact about the latter pie: it’s named after the one and only Bette Midler, whose NY Restoration Project (unrelated to the pizza spot) helped save the community gardens of the Lower East Side.
Food & Drinkspeanutblossom.com

Barbeque Chicken Pizza

This zesty barbeque chicken pizza recipe is the most delicious way to use up leftover cooked chicken or BBQ sauce. Sprinkle on sliced red onions, top with chopped fresh cilantro and use a homemade pizza dough crust for the most delicious home baked pizza in under 30 minutes!. All it...
Wilkes-barre, PAWNEP-TV 16

Vegan Pizza

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If you are looking for meatless and vegan options for your lunch or dinner, Eden Vegan Cafe has some terrific options. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by to learn how they create their delicous Lindsay Pizza with fresh spinach leaves, grilled chicken, and vegan mozzarella cheese on an Italian seasoned crust. They also prepared the Amanda Wrap which consists of baked tofu,chick peas,avacado,mushrooms,spring mix, french dressing and a wrap.
DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Izzy Rose

Each and every time we drink in this Clinton Hill bar’s backyard, we hear someone say “huh, I had no idea this was here!” They’re not wrong. The relatively-calm back patio feels a lot more private and secluded than the sidewalk seating out front. Get something frozen or a glass of natural wine with a friend you haven’t seen in a while (or a good book). If you get hungry, know that Izzy Rose serves a couple of vegan empanadas. Also, we recommend stopping by on Tuesday nights when they usually have live music outside.