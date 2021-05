Cleveland Indians vs Seattle Mariners 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Cleveland Indians will play the last game of their four-game series against the Seattle Mariners in T-Mobile Park, WA, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). The Cleveland Indians’ four-game winning streak came to an end on Friday as they fell to the Seattle Mariners in the second match of a four-game series in Seattle. Cleveland is 21-15, 1.5 games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. The Indians won nine of their last 11 games to reclaim first place in the AL Central.