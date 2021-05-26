N.C. Highway Patrol urges safety and caution during Memorial Day weekend travel

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to plan ahead and use caution while traveling this Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, roughly 60% more people are expected to travel more than 50 miles away from home as compared to 2020. This increase is travelers could result in more congestion on major interstate, U.S. and N.C. highways, which is why troopers will be out in full force to help “monitor driver behavior in an attempt to reduce collisions that occur from high speeds, impaired and distracted driving, and lack of seat belt use.”