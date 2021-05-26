Cancel
Computers

Princeton University Professor Steve Lyon Joins EeroQ Quantum Hardware as CTO

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich., May 26, 2021 — EeroQ, a leader in quantum computing using electrons on helium, announces the appointment of Princeton University Professor Steve Lyon as Chief Technology Officer. Professor Lyon will retain his duties at Princeton University. With the appointment of Professor Lyon as CTO, EeroQ continues building the world-class team needed to bring its novel chip design to the forefront of the quantum computing field.

www.hpcwire.com
