Princeton University Professor Steve Lyon Joins EeroQ Quantum Hardware as CTO
LANSING, Mich., May 26, 2021 — EeroQ, a leader in quantum computing using electrons on helium, announces the appointment of Princeton University Professor Steve Lyon as Chief Technology Officer. Professor Lyon will retain his duties at Princeton University. With the appointment of Professor Lyon as CTO, EeroQ continues building the world-class team needed to bring its novel chip design to the forefront of the quantum computing field.www.hpcwire.com