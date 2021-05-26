Princeton University Professor Steve Lyon Joins EeroQ Quantum Hardware as CTO

Simulating the behaviour of complex quantum systems is impossible on classical supercomputers due to the exponential scaling of the number of quantum states with the number of particles in the simulated system. Quantum computers aim to break through this limit by using one quantum system to simulate another quantum system. Although in their infancy, they are a promising tool for applied fields seeking to simulate quantum interactions in complex atomic and molecular structures. Here, we show an efficient technique for transpiling the unitary evolution of quantum systems into the language of universal quantum computation using the IBM quantum computer and show that it is a viable tool for compiling near-term quantum simulation algorithms. We develop code that decomposes arbitrary 3-qubit gates and implement it in a quantum simulation first for a linear ordered chain to highlight the generality of the approach, and second, for a complex molecule. We choose the Fenna-Matthews-Olsen (FMO) photosynthetic protein because it has a well characterised Hamiltonian and presents a complex dissipative system coupled to a noisy environment that helps to improve the efficiency of energy transport. The method can be implemented in a broad range of molecular and other simulation settings.