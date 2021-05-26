Wild
This might be the most upscale place on the guide, and we should disclose that it’s not actually a pizzeria but a gluten-free restaurant that also happens to serve creative pizzas, including vegan ones. All the pies here - whether personal or shared ones - are made on gluten-free vegan crusts and those with real cheese can be made with plant-based options instead (for an extra $1.50 per order). You can also order the vegan version of the Caprino pie, made with eggplant, roasted pepper, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and topped with fresh arugula, or the spinach artichoke with tomato sauce, goat cheese, and mozzarella. The rest of the menu is also vegan-friendly: from the meatballs served with marinara sauce to the veggie burger and the entire dessert slate.www.theinfatuation.com