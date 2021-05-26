newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

Wild

By Anna Rahmanan
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This might be the most upscale place on the guide, and we should disclose that it’s not actually a pizzeria but a gluten-free restaurant that also happens to serve creative pizzas, including vegan ones. All the pies here - whether personal or shared ones - are made on gluten-free vegan crusts and those with real cheese can be made with plant-based options instead (for an extra $1.50 per order). You can also order the vegan version of the Caprino pie, made with eggplant, roasted pepper, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and topped with fresh arugula, or the spinach artichoke with tomato sauce, goat cheese, and mozzarella. The rest of the menu is also vegan-friendly: from the meatballs served with marinara sauce to the veggie burger and the entire dessert slate.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

The Infatuation

Vinnie’s Pizzeria

There are a few things you should know about Vinnie’s in Williamsburg: it’s most definitely a very casual spot - as you’ll notice given the Ninja Turtles-adorned bench outside - and isn’t entirely vegan, but there’s a good number of plant-based options to choose from. They’re all made with soy-free Teese cheese (which is made with coconut oil and tapioca starch), but you can also go with Daiya (made from arrowroot and cassava) instead for an extra $3. Creativity is the name of the game here, and we suggest the black bean taco pie (spicy vegan chicken or ground beef, pico de gallo, mozzarella, cheddar, hot sauce, and black beans) for something a little less traditional, or for something more familiar, we’re partial to the Parma Initiative, made with baked breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella.
The Infatuation

Mona Lisa Pizzeria

Naming a pizzeria after one of the most enigmatic figures of beauty in art history can put a lot of pressure on a place, but Mona Lisa Pizzeria & Ristorante lives up to its name. Owner Lenny Giordano treats each and every step of the process with care - from the dough made fresh every morning to the layers of herbaceous tomato sauce and creamy mozzarella layered on top. While the classic cheese pie is excellent, the Gold Medal, a decadent creation topped with mushroom cognac cream sauce and truffle oil, is another good place to start. If you’re split between red sauce and white sauce, or don’t want to limit yourself to just one pizza experience, they also do a half-white (dripping in mozz and ricotta), half-regular pie. And please, don’t forget to grab a Cannoli in a Cup for the trip home. Yes, it’s just as great as it sounds.
The Infatuation

Cafe Luluc

From the outside, this 20+ year-old Cobble Hill restaurant looks like a typical French bistro with wicker chairs, tiny tables, and people drinking wine on their Smith Street sidewalk. But head inside and you’ll realize there’s a Happy Hour Garden of Eden waiting for you (sans snakes or other biblical chaos). They serve discounted drinks on weekends from 3:30pm to 8:30pm where glasses of wine cost $6.50. Be sure to bring cash with you - Cafe Luluc doesn’t accept cards.
The Infatuation

En Passant

Fun fact: En Passant's chef is the original chef behind Au Cheval. And it turns out this casual Logan Square spot is full of delicious things as well. Like an escolar crudo topped with black garlic honey, a delightfully airy chicken liver mousse, and fennel sausages with a Calabrian caramel sauce that we can’t stop thinking about. Also worth mentioning is that En Passant manages to make an incredible burger using only three ingredients: beef, rose marie sauce, and balsamic onions. The restaurant itself is small and dimly lit, with vintage touches (like chandeliers and candles) decorating the space. The whole vibe can work well for a date night, or just a chill dinner with some friends. Right now they’re BYOB, so plan accordingly.
Food & Drinkslacucinaitaliana.com

Agretti, the Sexy Wild Weed of Springtime

If you blink, this popular Italian vegetable will already be gone. Even though the growing season for agretti is less than a month long, the plant leaves behind flavors and memories that linger forever. Agretti—one of the most mouth-watering, bitter spring veggies—has always been extremely desirable in the Lazio and Umbria regions of Italy, but now it’s gaining popularity all over the world, wherever weather permits. Apparently, Northern California gets just the right amount of ocean breeze to grow agretti properly. Also known as Barba di Frate (or “monk’s beard”), the plant’s Latin name is Salsola soda. Agretti stems look like needles, and they’re normally cooked ripassati, sautéed with oil and lemon.
The Infatuation

Reggiano's Brick Oven Pizza & Cafe

I’m not quite sure what it is, but there’s something particularly enticing about a piping hot Reggiano’s pie that always makes me rip open the box to eat a slice or three while I’m stuck in traffic on the BQE. Yes, I end up covered in crumbs from the charred, cracker-thin crust by the end of the journey, but I’m also full and happy. The arugula-sausage pie is my absolute favorite, with fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, and Italian sausage, plus a hardy serving of fresh arugula and a finishing splash of olive oil.
The Infatuation

The Anchovy Bar

If your sixth love language involves bread, seafood, tinned fish, and cheese, drop what you’re doing and make a reservation at The Anchovy Bar, a restaurant by the State Bird Provisions team. A meal here feels like a special occasion, but with piles of fluffy parmesan and 24-month-aged prosciutto in place of confetti and cake. No matter what you order, everything from the steamed potatoes with cod roe and Mendocino nori butters to the slick, salty anchovies bathed in olive oil will be both exquisite and delicious - and taste even better when paired with an aperitif or a glass of wine from their pretty extensive list. But one dish that rules them all is the spicy, whipped cloud of Wagon Wheel cheese, which is a MasterClass in the beauty of simplicity.
The Infatuation

Two Boots

If it’s a quick vegan pizza fix you’re looking for, go to Two Boots, which has nine different locations all over town, and - between all the psychedelic and colorful design - always remind me of my childhood bedroom, in the best way possible. There are nine different vegan pizzas on the menu, including the Vegan Mr. Pink (chicken, plum tomatoes, garlic, and Daiya cheese), the Vegan Tony Clifton (shiitake mushrooms, Vidalia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya), and the Earth Mother (fresh spinach, roasted garlic, peppers, mushrooms, red onion, and marinara). A fun fact about the latter pie: it’s named after the one and only Bette Midler, whose NY Restoration Project (unrelated to the pizza spot) helped save the community gardens of the Lower East Side.
The Infatuation

Trivoli Tavern

Trivoli Tavern in the West Loop is from the same team as Bavette's and Green Street Smoked Meats, and they’re also a part of Gin Alley. This means they have a twinkly lit cobblestoned patio, and the inside is dimly lit and full of overstuffed leather furniture. Trivoli serves upscale bar food like fish and chips, handmade pastas, and steaks, and this place works well for a date, or dinner with a small group.
The Infatuation

Cafe Viva

There are two exciting things about this Upper West Side vegetarian pizzeria that also happens to be kosher: there are four types of crust available (whole wheat, corn, gluten-free, and spelt), and all the desserts are plant-based as well. Although not everything on the menu is vegan, there are still plenty of good options to choose from, including the zen pie with green tea-herbed miso tofu, green tea basil pesto, shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and roasted garlic on a green tea herbed spelt crust. The gluten-free fresca with grilled eggplant and zucchini, chopped tomatoes, sauteed onions, vegan cheese, and tomato sauce is also a great one to try.
The Infatuation

Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink

This Wicker Park bar and restaurant is really into flowers (they have a flower shop inside their restaurant) and elaborate cocktails (the kind that comes with a sugar cage and tiny hammer). Along with a long drink menu, Machine also has small plates like smoked salmon spread and crispy chicken tacos. So if you’re looking for a place to drink that feels like a secret garden, this is a good option.