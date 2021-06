Brownies are a top 5 favorite treat for sure. Always chocolatey, they can be cakey, rich and fudgy or chewy. They hold their own no matter what you mix into them —nuts, cookie pieces, candies or my all-time favorite: chocolate chips. They can be left plain, iced, frosted or served warm with a generous scoop of melting ice cream on top. Making homemade brownies is pretty straight-forward, but keeping a boxed mix on hand for emergencies is always a good idea (chocolate emergencies are REAL people!) However, baking aisles are stocked full of an abundance of varieties and flavors. How does a Chocolate Fudge mix compare to a Dark Chocolate or a Chocolate Supreme one?