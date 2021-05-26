Australian Businesses Gain Access to Space Data Facility in Western Australia

The Australian dollar is in positive territory in the Monday session. In the North American session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7760, up 0.27% on the day. It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Australian dollar, which showed sharp volatility late last week. On Thursday, the Aussie slipped by 1.19%, as investors reacted to positive US numbers. The ADP Employment report sizzled with a reading of 978 thousand, crushing the forecast of 645 thousand. As well, the ISM Services PMI improved to 64.0, up from 63.0 beforehand. The PMI has reeled off 12 straight months of growth, with readings above the neutral 50-level.