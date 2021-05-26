Cancel
Australian Businesses Gain Access to Space Data Facility in Western Australia

May 26, 2021 — The Morrison Government is helping small businesses to gain a foothold in the rapidly growing space sector, with the opening today of the Australian Space Data Analysis Facility (ASDAF) in Western Australia. The facility – delivered by the Pawsey Supercomputer Centre in partnership with the Western...

