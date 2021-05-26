NIST Researcher Contends Optoelectronics is Best Path to General AI
Discussion around how to create, or whether to create, or if it is even possible to create general artificial intelligence has simmered for years. Sticking to the how-to element, a wide variety of schemes and technologies have been and are being explored. Recently a paper from a prominent researcher at the National Institute of Standards and Technology suggests that an optoelectronic strategy is the most likely approach to succeed in creating general AI.www.hpcwire.com