Hot Interconnects 2021 Call for Tutorials: Submit by May 30
May 26, 2021 — The 28th iteration of the IEEE Hot Interconnects symposium (HotI28) will be held virtually August 18-20, 2021. IEEE Hot Interconnects is a premier international forum for researchers and developers of state of the art hardware and software architectures and implementations for interconnection networks of all scales, ranging from multi-core on-chip interconnects to those within systems, clusters, and data centers. Leaders in industry and academia attend the conference to interact with individuals at the forefront of this field.www.hpcwire.com