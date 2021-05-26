Hot Interconnects 2021 Call for Tutorials: Submit by May 30

In this blog post, we are going to make a minor enhancement to the Blazor carousel component in the BlazorStrap library. Modern development makes use of open source code and components all the time. Of course, as described in the backstory below, they often do not do exactly what we want them to do or have bugs/issues that need to be addressed. In these cases, because they are open source, we have an opportunity to fix or enhance the code and contribute our changes back to the public repository. If you are short on time (or attention span), feel free to skip the backstory section below and dive right into the problem section that follows it. Also, for more general instructions on how to make open source contributions, be sure to check out GitHub’s “first contributions” article instructions found here.