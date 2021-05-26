newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Hot Interconnects 2021 Call for Tutorials: Submit by May 30

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 5 days ago

May 26, 2021 — The 28th iteration of the IEEE Hot Interconnects symposium (HotI28) will be held virtually August 18-20, 2021. IEEE Hot Interconnects is a premier international forum for researchers and developers of state of the art hardware and software architectures and implementations for interconnection networks of all scales, ranging from multi-core on-chip interconnects to those within systems, clusters, and data centers. Leaders in industry and academia attend the conference to interact with individuals at the forefront of this field.

www.hpcwire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Information Systems#Software Systems#Software Developers#Data Networks#Data Centers#Ieee Hot Interconnects#Data Center Cloud#Submit Tutorials#World Class Tutorials#Tutorial Submissions#Tutorials Committee#Tutorial Proposals#Tutorial Audience#Hardware#Interconnection Networks#Network Processors#Clusters#Scope Attendees#Samples
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
InternetTechCrunch

Google interconnects its Workspace apps, adds a dozen new features

The company says it’s enhancing its everyday collaborative documents, like Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, with a dozen some new features, as a part of its effort in the Smart Canvas new product experience. Currently, when users @mention others in a document, a smart chip will pop up, displaying that...
Electronicstoolfarm.com

Sonible smart:EQ AI Features Tutorial #gettingstarted

Watch this tutorial to learn how to achieve spectral balance with smart:EQ 3 within seconds – whether you are working on a single track or a mix. The AI-powered equalizer will clean-up unpleasant resonances and unwanted notches, leaving you with a well-balanced sound – and therefore an ideal basis to take further creative steps. Intelligent cross-channel processing will aid you in your quest to create a transparent arrangement of up to six channels in which each track plays exactly the role you want it to.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Samtec Introduces Precision SMPM Interconnect Solutions up to 65 GHz

Samtec has released a family of SMPM interconnect products designed to support demands of emerging technologies where space is limited and a high operating frequency up to 65 GHz is required. Samtec offers ganged, multi-port solutions in both cable-to-board and board-to-board applications. Standard SMPM connectors with bullet adaptors, and cable assemblies using .047" and .086" cable, are also available and offer a maximum VSWR of 1.40 or better.
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Audio Design Desk Version 1.6 - Video Tutorial

Paul Maunder provides an in-depth look at the new features seen in the Audio Design Desk version 1.6. These new features augment the already comprehensive application, combining the power of live sound and music creation with maximum efficiency. Used by professional creators, including those shows found on Netflix, Amazon Prime,...
Computersgithub.blog

Tutorials, guides, and documentation updates for Codespaces

A Codespaces landing page and Guides page. A quickstart guide for using Codespaces. Four new platform-specific tutorials for configuring your project with Node.js, Python, C#, and Java. A newly updated guide to help you understand dev containers and how they can be used to configure Codespaces. A variety of new...
Coding & Programmingcodecrunch.org

Operator Overloading in Python OOP, Fun Tutorial

Integrate your classes seamlessly into Standard Python. You can change the functionality of an operator to suit your custom class’s needs. In this tutorial, you will learn about this powerful technique of Object-oriented programming: Operator Overloading in Python. Introduction. There are close to 40 operators in Python. Each has a...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

GitHub will use OpenTelemetry to manage telemetry data in the future

GitHub has announced that it intends to use the open source project OpenTelemetry to manage telemetry data in the future. Previously, statsd – a syslog format for plain text logs – and OpenTracing for request traces were used for metrics. Apparently every component did its job well, but the interoperability...
Computersgopensource.com

Use These Tools to Scan Public and Private GitHub Repositories

As more and more developers discover the benefits of open source, there has been a staggering growth in the number of users using Github. An increasing number of users are making their code open source. Hence, it becomes increasingly crucial for maintainers to scan their public and private Github repositories for vulnerabilities.
Softwarekawarthanow.com

Shaw Computer Systems

Shaw Computer Systems can provide your organization with complete computer systems and networks, software, supplies and training. Our technical staff is certified and trained to design, install and support Microsoft Windows peer-to-peer networks and Windows Server domains. Our training department is composed of highly experienced members who are dedicated to providing our clients with superior software skills and an unforgettable training experience.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

AlmaLinux OS 8.4: A free open source alternative to CentOS

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced availability of AlmaLinux OS 8.4 just one week after the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.4. “This is our second stable release, since the project was announced in December,” said Jack Aboutboul, community manager of AlmaLinux. “Our community, partners and sponsors all worked...
Computersmsctek.com

Blazor Open Source Carousel Component Contribution

In this blog post, we are going to make a minor enhancement to the Blazor carousel component in the BlazorStrap library. Modern development makes use of open source code and components all the time. Of course, as described in the backstory below, they often do not do exactly what we want them to do or have bugs/issues that need to be addressed. In these cases, because they are open source, we have an opportunity to fix or enhance the code and contribute our changes back to the public repository. If you are short on time (or attention span), feel free to skip the backstory section below and dive right into the problem section that follows it. Also, for more general instructions on how to make open source contributions, be sure to check out GitHub’s “first contributions” article instructions found here.
Softwareenterprisetalk.com

YellowDog Introduces Meta Scheduling in the Cloud

YellowDog, the leading provider of cloud native workload management software, has announced the concept of Meta Scheduling in the latest release of its Platform. Meta Scheduling provides a single workload submission system that can coordinate multiple third-party heterogeneous clusters. This is achieved by allowing users to create and manage dynamically scaling compute clusters, run by a variety of technologies and schedulers.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Computational storage: NGD Systems / SNIA - Icebergs at the Edge

Software runs on data and data is often regarded as the new oil. So it makes sense to put data as close to where it is being processed as possible, in order to reduce latency for performance-hungry processing tasks. Some architectures call for big chunks of memory-like storage located near...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

【Toolkit】A Free Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing Services for Huawei Developers

The Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing services provided by HMS Toolkit allow developers to debug and test apps on a wide selection of remote real devices before releasing apps on HUAWEI AppGallery. Such devices are located in special testing centers throughout the world, including in China, Western Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Russia. Let's take a look at Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing in more detail.
Computerstechwriter.org

What is Cloud security?The Most Important Aspects of Cloud-Based Application Security Testing

Businesses are putting their applications in the Cloud environment with a persistent focus on scalability, a linked ecosystem, and smooth operation. Cloud-based application security testing is, of course, becoming increasingly important. Cloud security refers to the safeguarding of cloud computing data, applications, and infrastructures. The significant features of Cloud application...
Softwareaithority.com

Announcing the New Open Source Project Yor, Dynamic and Automated Cloud Infrastructure Tagging

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, announced the release of Yor, an open-source tool that automatically tags cloud resources within infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, and Serverless Framework YAML. Yor automates the tedious work of manually tagging cloud resources, helps security teams trace security misconfigurations from code to cloud, and enables highly effective GitOps across all major cloud providers.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

software-architektur.tv: Architecture management with sonar graph

With the Sonargraph tool, software architects can not only check whether applications comply with the architectural specifications, but also visualize the architecture of existing software systems in various ways. In this episode, Eberhard speaks with his guest Alexander von Zitzewitz about how Sonargraph can be used to get an overview of a large and complex open source project like Apache Cassandra and which visualizations are particularly helpful. In addition, von Zitzewitz shows the architecture DSL (Domain Specific Language), with which the dependencies of software systems can be managed.
Electronicsaithority.com

Marvell Introduces Bravera SSD Controllers to Enable the Highest Performing Data Center Flash Storage Solutions

Industry’s First Pcie 5.0 Ssd Controllers Offer Architecture Flexibility, Security and Data Protection for Optimal Cloud Infrastructure. Marvell announced its new Bravera SC5 controller family, bringing unprecedented performance, best-in-class efficiency, and leading security features to address ever-expanding workloads in the cloud. The massive amount of data to be processed in cloud data centers is driving demand for faster and higher bandwidth storage in these environments. Marvell’s Bravera SC5 SSD controllers address the critical requirements for scalable, containerized cloud storage infrastructure. By enabling the highest performing flash storage solutions, Marvell’s controllers are poised to be the foundation for data centers that offer ultra-low latency, real-time applications while also providing cost-optimized, cloud-scale capacity.