Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University of Nebraska Receives $20M NSF Grant to Advance Quantum Research, Education

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 12 days ago

May 26, 2021 — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) has received a five-year, $20 million award from the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) to create a research and education cluster aimed at enhancing the state’s competitiveness in the field of emergent quantum materials and technologies, and boosting the participating institutions’ research and education capacity.

www.hpcwire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funding Research#Scientific Research#Education Technology#Unl#Nu#Congress#Native American#Creighton University#Nebraskans#Grand Challenges#Uno#Quantum Science#Nebraska Epscor Director#Research Outcomes#Advance Knowledge#Program Director#Materials Science#Strategic Faculty#Information Technology#Cutting Edge Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Clarkson University Awarded National Science Foundation Research Grant to Improve Software Engineering Course Projects

Clarkson University has been granted a three-year National Science Foundation IUSE award for improving undergraduate software engineering course projects. Led by Clarkson University, the project will be a collaborative effort with Virginia Commonwealth University. The Clarkson team includes Daqing Hou (PI), Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering & Director of Software Engineering; Yu Liu (co-PI), Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering; Jan DeWaters (co-PI), Associate Professor of Institute for STEM Education; Mary Margaret Small (program evaluator), Educational Partnership Coordinator of Institute for STEM Education. The Virginia Commonwealth PI is David C. Shepherd, Associate Professor of Computer Science.
El Paso, TXutep.edu

UTEP Selected to Influential Group of Universities Dedicated to the Advancement of Space-Related Research

EL PASO, Texas — The University of Texas at El Paso has joined the ranks of the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), a nonprofit corporation comprised of 114 universities that have demonstrated a commitment to the advancement of space-related science, technology and engineering. The California Institute of Technology, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Chicago are also among the association’s member institutions.
Macon, GAmercer.edu

Chemistry Professors Receive $344K DOD Grant for Corrosion-Related Research

MACON – Mercer University chemistry faculty members Dr. Joseph Keene and Dr. Kevin Bucholtz were recently awarded a $344,289 grant through the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD) Defense University Research Instrumentation Program (DURIP). The DOD announced DURIP awards to 150 university researchers totaling $50 million. This year’s grants were provided...
Wildlifethebusinessfarmer.com

History of plant pathology research in Nebraska

NEBRASKA – Bob Harveson embarked on his career as a plant pathologist in the mid-1980s, which in 1999 took him to Scottsbluff as a specialist on the faculty at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center. But before switching to science, Harveson earned a bachelor’s degree in...
Agriculturecoosavalleynews.com

Animal Science professor receives prestigious international research grant

A Berry College faculty member has been awarded an international research grant to study pathogen-susceptible genes of native chicken breeds in India. Associate Professor of Animal Science Sunday Peters is a 2021 Fulbright grant recipient, a prestigious research fellowship that will allow him to take his research abroad. The grant will allow Peters in 2022 to spend a semester in India, researching and characterizing interferon-inducible transmembrane proteins in native chickens.
Medical & Biotechlamission.edu

College Receives $509K NSF Grant to Enhance Biotech Pathways

SYLMAR, CA — The National Science Foundation has awarded Los Angeles Mission College with a $509,000 Advanced Technological Education grant to help increase the number of qualified biotechnology workers and establish educational pathways for adult learners returning to school, college officials announced today. The project, titled “Expanding the Biotechnology Pipeline...
Richmond, VArichmond.edu

University of Richmond Digital Scholarship Lab Receives ACLS Grant Support for Mapping Inequality Project

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND — The University of Richmond Digital Scholarship Lab has received a 2021 ACLS Digital Extension Grant from the American Council of Learned Societies. The Digital Extension Grant program supports collaborative, team-based humanities and social sciences research projects that advance inclusive scholarly practices and promote greater understanding of diverse human experiences through digital research. The grants, which are made possible with support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, are designed to extend the reach of established digital initiatives to new communities of users. These grants provide up to $150,000 of funding.
Coding & Programmingunm.edu

UNM awarded NSF grant to develop Bifrost software

The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently awarded The University of New Mexico a three-year, $500,000 grant to develop software that utilizes Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) to capture and process data from astronomical telescopes. GPUs render the beautiful graphic displays in games found on modern computers, including cell phones and tablets....
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Professor John Luczaj Receives Three-Year NSF Grant to Study Dolomite in China

UW-Green Bay Professor John Luczaj (Water Science) and colleague Dan Lehrman (Trinity University) received parallel three-year grants from the National Science Foundation to study the carbonate rocks of southern China. The NSF Grants will involve taking students to China for one month each year, followed by laboratory work at UW-Green Bay. The UW-Green Bay portion part of the award is $163,905.
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

University Of Central Florida Researchers Leading Healthcare And Engineering Breakthroughs Awarded $3M To Advance Work

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five faculty members at the University of Central Florida are the recipients of National Science Foundation CAREER grants to continue finding innovative ways to solve challenges in healthcare and engineering. The recipients - all working on potentially game-changing research - will share $3 million over five years.
Berkeley, CAHPCwire

5 Berkeley Lab Scientists Receive Prestigious 5-Year DOE Research Grant

May 28, 2021 — Five scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science to receive funding through the Early Career Research Program (ECRP). The program, now in its 12th year, is designed to bolster the nation’s scientific workforce...
Center, NEFremont Tribune

University of Nebraska Medical Center graduates

The University of Nebraska Medical Center held in-person May commencement ceremonies with COVID-19 restrictions at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 1,051 students. The following area students were awarded degrees:. UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division. Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Arlington: Hannah Thompson. UNMC...
Salamanca, NYTimes-Herald

Salamanca educator awarded NSF research fellowship

SALAMANCA — Salamanca educator Aaron Straus has been invited to conduct the National Science Foundation (NSF) research this summer. Straus is an instructional coach and coordinator for the Science, Technology, Engineer, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) program at Salamanca City Central School District. The NSF Research Experience for Teachers (RET) is...
Nebraska StateNorfolk Daily News

Nebraska universities announce vaccine requirements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center is requiring faculty, staff and students to document whether they've been vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement kicks in June 21. Documentation is required because medical students work with patients in clinics and hospital wards. Faculty, staff and students who choose...