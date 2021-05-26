University of Nebraska Receives $20M NSF Grant to Advance Quantum Research, Education
May 26, 2021 — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) has received a five-year, $20 million award from the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) to create a research and education cluster aimed at enhancing the state’s competitiveness in the field of emergent quantum materials and technologies, and boosting the participating institutions’ research and education capacity.www.hpcwire.com