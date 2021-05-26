Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Plains GP Holdings

TELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.68.