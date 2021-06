UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is confident he will finish Brandon Moreno at UFC 263, saying “I’m going to knock this guy out.”. Figueiredo and Moreno meet in a rematch at next weekend’s UFC 263 with 125lbs gold on the line. The two rivals previously met at UFC 256 in December, with the pair fighting to a majority draw after a low blow cost Figueiredo one point on the judges’ scorecards. The hope is that the two will now be able to settle their differences at UFC 263 and the winner of the fight will prove beyond a doubt they are the best active flyweight on the UFC roster.