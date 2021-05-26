Some NYC Restaurants Are Requiring Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Reservations

If you’re a fan of iced coffee (which you probably should be if you’re reading this guide), then you know that unlike the other iced beverages, it doesn’t have to wait for the summer. Sure, you crave it continuously when it’s 25 degrees out, but this iced drink is something so highly anticipated, so loved, that we start drinking it as soon as we physically can. Which means the first consecutive three days of sunshine post March, AKA the very official start of iced coffee season. And guess what? It’s here baby. And so are these iced seasonal specials. From a cereal topped iced Spanish latte in Fitzrovia, to an iced Korean coffee in Balham, these are eight of the best places to get iced coffee in London.