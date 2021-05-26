Some NYC Restaurants Are Requiring Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Reservations
Places like Llama San, Diner, and Goldie’s will now ask diners for vaccine confirmation or a negative Covid test upon entry. On May 17th, Governor Cuomo lifted nearly all of NYC’s capacity and mask restrictions, in accordance with the CDC’s recently-updated recommendations. Despite the new advice that vaccinated New Yorkers aren’t required to wear masks in most indoor or outdoor spaces, the governor also said that “individual private venues still have the ability to add additional guidelines to the state guidelines and the CDC guidelines.”’ Meaning that restaurants and bars could decide for themselves whether or not to require customers to show proof of vaccination status in order to dine inside.www.theinfatuation.com