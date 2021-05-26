Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for UDR

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OKE. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.59.