MotoGP, Iannone: "Viegas can save motorcycling, with a pardon I’m ready to return"

The habitual thrill of MotoGP qualifying attracted some unwelcome gloomy visitors over the scenic Italian circuit but the clouds behaved themselves long enough for us to enjoy two standout sessions – for very different reasons. It was hardly a surprise to see Fabio Quartararo at the top of the timesheets as soon as he was unleashed on track and because he had no real challenger, the Frenchman challenged himself to improve the all time lap record once sat on provisional pole. He promptly achieved that with one minute left on the clock and claimed his fourth consecutive pole position of the season. However, a late charge from Pecco Bagnaia and Johann Zarco ensured that the Yamaha man won’t be too comfortable going into turn 1 on Sunday, with the fast-starting Ducatis waiting to pounce from the front row of the grid.