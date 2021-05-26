MotoGP, Iannone: "Viegas can save motorcycling, with a pardon I’m ready to return"
The Andrea Iannone affair is back in the limelight these days thanks to a report produced by the Italian TV programme Le Iene. The rider from Vasto is continuing to train, but the decision of CAS is clear: 4 years of disqualification of which he has served only one and a half. Unfortunately, there are no other levels of judgment, as confirmed by his lawyer Antonio De Renzis and the only possibility to see Andrea on the track would be the result of a kind of pardon.www.gpone.com